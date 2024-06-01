‘Coco Out Here Pushing Your Pre-teen In a Stroller’: Fans Clown Ice-T’s ‘Weird’ Ways After He Teases Lenny Kravitz Over Nine-Year Celibacy

Social media users are slamming Ice T for his critique of Lenny Kravitz over his choice to remain celibate for nearly a decade. After the West Coast rap star called the rocker “weird,” fans hit back, asking who he is to bash anyone’s eccentricities.

At the age of 60, the “American Woman” heartthrob swears that for years, he has not had intercourse with a woman, saying that “ sex and intimacy and all that is very important. It’s just that I’m going to do it with my wife and not everybody else,” in an interview with the Telegraph in 2009.

Back then, he said he made a celibacy vow to himself in 2005 — and while his last serious relationship was nine years, it is not clear if he broke the abstinence vow he made in his 40s.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kravitz said that he was absolutely serious about not having sex unless it was the right woman.

Fans Clown Ice-T’s ‘Weird’ Ways After He Teases Lenny Kravitz Over Nine-Year Celibacy(Photos: @coco / Instagram ; @lennykravitz/ Instagram)

“Yes. It’s a spiritual thing,” he says, adding that although he’d love to be in a relationship, it may be easier said than done. “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

The “Law & Order: SVU” actor, who flaunts his very sexual relationship with his wife Coco Austin, every chance he can, took to X to call Kravitz’s commitment to personal purity strange.

He tweeted, “Hey…. If you’re a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yers without sex… You’re following the wrong page..”

A follower challenged the rapper-turned-actor’s remarks, writing, “Why judge him though? It’s his choice. He’s different to you… I don’t think it’s fair to assume something is wrong with him just because he’s chosen to be celibate for a long period. I think there are many humans who can & do abstain for long periods for various reasons. Choice.”

To that, Ice T replied, “S—t’s Weird to me…. I love to F—k. A lot.”

The Neighborhood Talk posted the exchange on their Instagram page, and fans did not miss the opportunity to remind Ice T of his unconventional relationship and family beliefs.

“We think your wife breast feeding your six year old is weird but you told us to mind our business…I feel like you should do the same. You don’t want to do a weird contest sir,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in, “Ice, leave Lenny alone…Coco out here pushing your preteen in a stroller.”

A third joked, “Sir, you’re pushing a whole college graduate in a Bugaboo Fox 5. Sit this one out.”

“That’s why Lenny looks the way he does and Ice T looks how he does,” someone else weighed in, adding, “Minding the business that pays you does a body good!”

The 66-year-old often defends his and his wife’s unconventional style of parenting their daughter, Chanel Marrow.

In 2022, while Coco was guest-starring on the “Tamron Hall” show, he said that she was “the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine.” The affirmation came after she received backlash for bathing the then-6-year-old in the sink instead of the tub because it was quicker for her.

The same year, the couple snapped a selfie while taking the child shopping, but instead of letting her walk like most kindergarteners/first graders, they were pushing her in a stroller. The photograph was posted on her Instagram, and she immediately received backlash.

After the flood of grief, she wrote in the comment section, “Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary[sic] everything I do!”

This would not be the end of people calling their parenting style weird. Many were gobsmacked upon finding out in 2023 that their then-7-year-old still slept in the bed with them.

Ice T has shrugged off being called weird, saying, “Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma. I’m a f—king rock star, it’s different.”

“We’re like the Osbournes,” he added. “We have a different dynamic in our house. But it’s not harmful. That’s the main thing. It’s us.”

That said, fans are wondering why, particularly given all the static the couple has received by living on their own terms, he would poke his ponytail into Kravitz’s business.

Some rationalized, “This is probably why Ice is only five years older than Lenny, but they look 20 years apart.”

Others just applauded the “Hunger Games” actor, whose estimated net worth is $90 million, for his commitment to himself.

“Nothing more powerful than a man with self control,” a fan said, adding, “Go head Lenny!”