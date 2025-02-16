‘You’re Supposed to be a Role Model’: Ice-T’s Wife Posts Another Risqué Photo Online Following Outrage Over Her Underwear Pic

Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin has once again caused commotion on social media after posting a provocative picture of herself from almost two decades ago.

The former fitness model, who has long faced criticism over her risqué fashion choices, drew fresh backlash just weeks after a previous uproar over her vacation pictures with her 8-year-old daughter, Chanel.

Coco Austin, wife of rap legend, Ice-T, has fans online in an uproar about posting risqué photos. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

In her latest Instagram post, Coco is seen in a denim monokini and silver heels. At the time, she was 27 years old and the photo shoot was for a calendar spread for her website, www.cocosworld.com, where she sold her own merch.

Her fans poured in with their mixed opinions on her Instagram.

“So you’re only good for showing A— n tits… really when your daughter is ten what she thinks of u .. your suppose to be a Role Model.. Not a Stripper Model,” one critic wrote.

Another added, “Act your age.”

After a wave of criticism, her fans came to her defense.

“Smoking hot, beautiful and incredibly sexy then and now!” another said, while someone else quipped, “You haven’t aged 1 bit.”

The latest wave of criticism comes after Austin’s latest risqué photo of herself sitting on the steps with her legs spread open. In the flicks posted on Feb. 6, she is seen wearing red, high-waist thong, a cropped long-sleeve Ed Hardy tee, and a pair of clear heels.

Through all the controversy, Ice-T has remained a vocal supporter of his wife. He has repeatedly defended her against online criticism, often addressing negative comments with humor.

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the “Colors” rapper posted a lighthearted response to a viral moment when a man was caught admiring Austin as she danced.

Sharing the clip on social media, the West Coast emcee wrote, “Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out. I TOTALLY understand… #2023Grammys.”

Last year in October, Ice-T’s spouse posted photos from her family vacation to the Bahamas, where she and Chanel wore matching swimsuits.

While the mother-daughter duo’s custom lavender-iridescent and hot pink bikinis were meant to be a fun bonding moment, one particular image sparked intense debate. In the photo, Austin posed with her backside toward the camera while Chanel sat on her lap.

The reaction was swift and divided, with one Instagram user questioning, “Why is no one weirded out that she’s doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo? That’s hella weird.”

Despite the backlash, Austin still continues to have strong support from her fan base.

“Ice-T is one lucky man, can we all agree?” one admirer wrote.

While some fans specifically defended her parenting, with one person writing, “You’re the hottest best mother ever!!!!! I love you so much!”

The couple’s parenting choices have been under scrutiny for years, with everything from Austin’s wardrobe to letting their daughter ride in a stroller and bath in a bathtub at the age of 6.

As conversations around motherhood, personal expression, and societal expectations continue, Austin remains unapologetic. While some fans praise her for her confidence and unwavering sense of self, others remain concerned about the example being set for her daughter.

“Always remarkable to leave good role model stuff for your daughter!” one person remarked.

For now, it’s clear that neither Austin nor Ice-T is letting public opinion dictate their choices. Despite the ongoing debate, they continue to live life on their own terms, standing by their decisions and each other.