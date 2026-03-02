‘Chanel Looks … Embarrassed’: Outrage Erupts After Coco Austin Leaves Little to the Imagination In Photo Shoot with Her 9-Year-Old Daughter

Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, has received flak many times in her life, and it often stems from the same subject: her body.

From having a breast augmentation at age 18 to create her voluptuous figure to posing barely clothed on the cover of urban magazines, Austin’s been consistent with her provocative aesthetic. And at 46, it seems no amount of trash talk from naysayers can convince her to ditch this part of herself, not even her daughter.

Coco Austin and rapper-actor Ice-T share one child, daughter Chanel. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

At times, Austin likes to wear matching outfits with her and Ice-T’s 9-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, but bathing suits are where most fans have drawn the line.

People in the former model’s comments are outraged after she shared pictures from their trip to Nassau, Bahamas, where she and Chanel had a mommy-daughter pool day at the Baha Mar Resort.

In the March 1 post, Austin shared nine images of the pair with their hair styled in pigtails and wearing white and black polka-dotted bikinis.

The girls had several poses lined up, which included them holding hands, or hugging each other or smiling up close in the camera for a selfie.

But Austin’s bikini fit too tightly and was too small for some, as it highlighted her rounded chest and backside.

Ice-T’s wife, who has worn matching bikinis with her daughter in the past, opened up in the caption about their choice to do so.

“It’s been a ritual for Chanel and I to match sometime during our vacations or trips,” Austin wrote. “We’ve been doing it ever since she was 6 months old and we plan on not stopping anytime soon!”

Coco Austin and her 9-year-old daughter, Chanel, share selfies in matching bathing suits while on vacation. (Photos: cocoaustin/Instagram)

Tagging the custom swimwear consultants Sugar Dollz in the caption, she showed the business gratitude for providing the looks, adding, “I love modeling your suits.”

The company responded, “Over 10 years of creating Mommy & Me swimwear for you and Chanel. Watching her grow while we design together season after season has meant so much. Thank you for always supporting my small business.”

While many people loved the cute moment, others felt there was something very wrong about it.

“Don’t leave much to the imagination mom,” said one fan who had a problem with Coco showing so much of her body.

Another observer who seemingly interpreted Chanel’s facial expressions wrote, “Chanel looks like ummm I’m embarrassed my moms azz n tiddays are out for public viewing.”

Someone else on her Facebook page commented that the shots were revealing, blasting, “This girl has to show the front of her body and the back of her body. What happened to just taking a selfie with your kid besides all the other stuff.”

In some poses, Austin and Chanel’s backs were facing the camera, which one fan felt was too much, asking, “why would you have your little girl pose like that?”

Austin has made it clear that she won’t be stopping her steamy pictures and photographs anytime soon. However, she told Bunnie Xo on her “Dumb Blonde” podcast that since becoming a mother, she’s become more thoughtful about how she posts.

She told Xo, “I bring it down a little bit. Because I want her to be happy for me or proud. I don’t want it to ever bug her, you know? So, I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable.”

Happy Anniversary to the love of my life ❤️🥂🎊🎆 MY heart MY soul MY everything! I love you #24yearsanniversary #HappyNewYear2025 pic.twitter.com/cpVXcty4oT — Coco (@cocosworld) January 1, 2025

The 46-year-old posts her more risqué content on a subscription-based website instead of letting it linger on Instagram, where her daughter can find it.

Austin also shed light on how her online exhibitionism affects her daughter.

She said, “She just rolls her eyes like, ‘OK.’ She gets it, but I want to make sure I don’t go overboard now that she’s weirded out. I’m very delicate with it.”

Before meeting her rapper husband, who has been a mainstay cast member of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for more than 20 years, Austin was a swimsuit model and video vixen. By her count, she’s been on the cover of more than 50 magazines.

As for Ice-T, he is fully supportive of his wife and how she dresses and the content she puts out. He believes she looks great and doesn’t plan to hold her back from sharing the content she enjoys.