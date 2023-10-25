‘Clown’: Ice-T’s Son, Tracy Marrow Jr., Faces Backlash After Cutting a Woman’s Hair Without Her Permission During Livestream

Ice-T‘s son, Tracy Marrow Jr., has found himself in some hot water, and maybe some legal trouble, after his recent antics on a TwitchCon Live Stream Party.

Marrow Jr. is Ice-T’s only son. The 65-year-old has two daughters, 47-year-old Letesha Morrow and 7-year-old Channel Nicole.

The rapper’s 31-year-old son was a part of a livestream video with some content creators, which included a streamer named Malek_04. The group can be seen in the kitchen, while Malek can be seen talking to the viewers on camera while eating an orange as Marrow walks in.

The ‘6 in the Mornin’’ rapper’s son walked into the frame, grabbed a handful of Malek’s hair and smelled it. He then stretched out the woman’s hair while pulling some scissors from his hoodie pocket just before he began to slice through it. Malek turned to Marrow and said, “wait, what the f—k,” but by the time she had noticed it was too late.

Ice-T’s son gets bashed for cutting off a streamer’s hair without her consent. (Photo: @Malek_04/Twitch)

The entire mood of the party changed as one of the content creators said, “Bro, like, what the f—k, man?” Marrow and another girl could also be heard laughing behind the camera. Malek lifted her hair up showing the damage Marrow Jr. had done.

“Yo who wants it? Who wants it?” he asked as he showed off the lock of hair he cut off to the camera. “I just cut her hair,” he said to a woman outside of the camera’s frame. The room was then left in an awkward silence.

Viewers of the livestream party were left dumbfounded by Marrow’s actions that seemingly came from out of nowhere. One fan said, “He must have been high on something because I felt like there was no thought process just straight impulse.”

Others called him a “weirdo” for cutting someone’s hair without their permission, which can be viewed as an assault. One person who watched the video said, “You mean the same Ice-T that is on Law and Order: SVU and damn near always plays a cop in films and TV? That Ice-T? And his son essentially assaulted a woman live on stream?”

Another fan called Marrow out saying, “a grown a— 30 + year old cutting somebody’s hair & then tryna call it a prank. Pranks are supposed to be funny for those involved. a prank is holding a chunk of fake hair. N—a need to be hit in the neck.”

Two others said, “You can tell they all think he’s a clown. He just Ice-T son” and “This is the weirdest s—t i seen all day bro tf is this.”

Ice-T’s son, Tracy Marrow Jr, is facing backlash after cutting a streamer’s hair as a “prank” during a TwitchCon party, leaving the broadcaster stunned.https://t.co/lRXClCX7BI — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 23, 2023

Malek had clips from the stream up on her Twitch, but they were later made unavailable to watch. It was reported that the 23-year-old streamer was later seen crying on camera, but some of her viewers believe it was for a situation unrelated to Marrow cutting her hair.

Fans are wondering if she will press charges, and it looks like she will give her fans an update soon. In a comment under the video posted on X, Malek told viewers, “10 million views in less than 24hrs is insane. Yes, this is me. I appreciate everyone who has been reaching out, I will address the situation live on my twitch…”

Ice-T has yet to respond to the criticism geared toward his only son.

