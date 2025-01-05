‘Don’t Attempt to Talk S—t’: Ice-T Goes on Blocking Spree Following Video of Heated Confrontation with Cop During Traffic Stop

Rapper-turned-actor Ice-T found himself in hot water with sheriff’s officers in New Jersey last year, and now footage of the incident has ignited public debate.

The “Cop Killer” artist began responding to social media trolls after the video went viral online. Newly released video shows his heated confrontation with an officer during a traffic stop in New Jersey by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department.

Ice-T goes off on officer during traffic stop in newly released footage from his 2024 arrest. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The almost 12-minute video shows the May 3, 2024, encounter between Ice-T, whose legal name is Tracy Marrow, and an officer in a shopping center parking lot near Bergenline Avenue.

When the officer approached, Marrow explained he was “going to the DMV to get my registration and everything straight on this car.”

However, the officer discovered that Marrow’s vehicle registration had expired in 2021, and his driver’s license also was expired.

“When did you decide to go?” the officer asked. Marrow clarified he had attempted to visit the DMV the day before but encountered technical issues because their system was down.

When the officer asked what time was his appointment, the father of three said he didn’t have an appointment but noted that the workers would recognize him and let him in.

The Newark native, known for his long-running role as a police officer on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” since 2000, attempted to ease the tension, stating, “I got seven cars I’m trying to get them all straight” — which did not help.

He even suggested parking his car and walking to the DMV for updated documents, saying to the officer, “You don’t got to be that serious about this.”

“This is serious,” the cop snapped back.

The situation escalated when the officer decided to tow the car.

Marrow got out, demanding, “Give me back my damn paperwork.”

At one point during their exchange, the officer said “You don’t tell me what to do. I tell you what to do.”

The interaction spiraled into a heated exchange, prompting the officer to call for backup. A sergeant eventually came and intervened, trying to lean things in the West Coast rapper’s favor. While he was successful in making sure that his car was not towed, Marrow wound up getting four tickets, including for an expired license, instead of having his vehicle towed.

When an edited version of the video surfaced on social media this week, Ice-T dismissed it, commenting, “That’s a year old… lol,” under a post on X.

As the heated moment began to calm down, the officer quipped, “Next time just show some respect,” to which Ice-T responded, “I don’t have to.”

That’s a year old… lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 3, 2025

Social media responses were polarized. Supporters defended Ice-T, with one writing, “That cop is an assh-le,” and another applauding his composure: “Ice, I love the way you handled this situation.”

A third said, “Boy didn’t know he was dealing with Captain Fin Tutuola.”

But as criticism grew, the 66-year-old became increasingly defensive and critics were less forgiving.

One user commented, “Rules Apply to Celebrities too. Just stay off the road until you get your cars registered,” while another wrote, “Thinking you’re a d-ck Ice T… And I usually don’t take cop’s sides that easy.”

Acknowledging the backlash, Ice-T issued a blunt warning: “ATTENTION the #FLTG rules still apply to this page… ‘Talk Shit get BLOCKED.’ Over a MILLION that understand… And thousands that didn’t. F em. Happy 2025!”

ATTENTION the #FLTG rules still apply to this page… ‘Talk Shit get BLOCKED 💥 Over a MILLION that understand…. And thousands that didn’t. 💥 F em. Happy 2025! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 3, 2025

Minutes later, he proudly announced his first block of the year: “First Blocked B-tch of the Year!”

When one user suggested that “Announcing that you block people isn’t a flex. Just means you can’t handle what people say,” Ice-T doubled down by declaring, “Second Blocked B-tch Boy of 2025.”

Second Blocked Bitch Boy of 2025. https://t.co/dEad8miqLy — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 3, 2025

He defended his actions in another X post, stating, “I’m only on Social Media to talk positively with people that want to engage… People don’t attempt to talk sh-t to me in person. So WHY would I accept it on a BS app?”

I’m only on Social Media to talk positively with people that want to engage…. People don’t attempt to talk shit to me in person. So WHY would I accept it on a BS app. 💎 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 3, 2025

Ice-T has navigated both sides of the law – from his controversial 1992 song “Cop Killer” to his decades-long role as an NYPD detective on television and in the hit movie “New Jack City.”

He previously faced charges for driving with a suspended license and no seatbelt in 2010. The “New Jack City” star went on a profanity-laced rant after he was pulled over in his 2009 Cadillac sedan near the Lincoln Tunnel while with his wife, Coco Austin.

Ice-T insisted he had no clue it was expired, blaming it on the New York DMV. A month before the case was dismissed in 2010, he wrote on X, “Some punk b—h rookie cop named Fisher #10026 Made the arrest of his bulls—t career today. Arresting the Notorious Ice T for no seatbelt.”

But this most recent and real-life encounter and his handling of public criticism proves that not even veteran entertainers are immune to the challenges of managing public perception in the age of social media and viral videos.