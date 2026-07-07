‘That’s My Friend’s Wife’: Coco Austin Makes Eyes Widen as Jaw-Dropping New Photos Leave Fans Staring Before Her Husband Ice-T Checks In

As a 47-year-old wife and mother of one, Coco Austin is not slowing down.

Ice-T’s wife has been modeling since she was a teenager, landing on the covers of several provocative magazines, including her first Swimwear Illustrated cover in 1997.

That image skyrocketed her career, and four years later, she met the love of her life.

Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, flaunted images of herself in a scanty bikini for the Fourth of July. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Although she’s currently not on many magazine covers, she still shares daring images on her Instagram.

Austin has adamantly stated that she has no plans to stop posting provocative posts despite her age and status as a mother. And so far she’s kept that vow.

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On July Fourth, Austin posted two sets of images of herself wearing an American flag-themed bikini and heels by a pool.

The first four images were shared in one post, showing her facing the camera, while posing with her sunglasses and tugging on her bikini bottom.

“My annual 4th of July Bikini pics!! – Stay tuned for my traditional squat pose,” she wrote in her caption.

Ice-T’s wife went for more sizzling poses in the second set of photos she shared on Instagram.

In the first photo, she stood with her back to the camera, putting her behind on display as she looked over her right shoulder. The second was a no-face, no case image.

Austin’s signature squat pose was the star of the second photo, as she promised.

“4th of July weekend You know me? Gotta send out those back shots!” Austin wrote in her July 5 caption.

“And of course, since I’m the original “Squat Pose” Queen, I gotta have them in the mix too! Lol (Yesterday I posted the front of bikini.)” she continued. “Hope your having fun with family and friends. Life is too short, live how you want to live.)”

Though this type of posing is nothing new for Austin, she continues to impress fans and her husband.

Ice-T simply typed six fire emojis in the comments because he was so amused by his wife. Another person showing their support wrote, “Ok coco don’t break the internet now!!!!”

Another one made a joke about her husband, Ice T, writing, “Ice has the tools for that hummer ?”

Someone else joked, “That thang need its own parking space lol.”

Actor and former talk show host Arsenio Hall said, “That’s my friend’s wife; I shouldn’t be staring too long at these.”

Some people weren’t really feeling Austin’s flaunting her body online. Two people said, “That looks super fake” and “That BBL is dragging.”

A third person sarcastically typed, “Seriously im sure your daughter loves seeing that.”

Austin has long stated that she has never had any work done on her lower half.

In 2012, she went on The Doctors show, where a doctor did an ultrasound on her body to determine if she had any implants. The audience members got a look into the examination room via video, and the doctor determined that Austin’s behind was “100% real.”

Coco and Ice T have been married for 24 years. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KMWCprSYVT — 👑 J³ABz👑 (@Jabz_CFC) February 22, 2026

The next year, she interviewed with “Ear Candy Mornings,” where she said she’s only had work done on her breasts.

Fans mad about the type of content she posts should expect more, as she has no plans on stopping her provocative photoshoots, whether at home or at work.

Last year, Austin and her husband were guests on the “Shoes Off Talk Podcast,” where she directly responded to trolls about her photos.

“Everybody is like, ‘Well, don’t you think getting in a bikini is a little too old for you?’ I’m like, ‘No.” she explained. “I’m like, if I’m 90 still looking OK, if I’m still looking good, I’m going to represent for the 90-year-olds, you know?

“Austin added, “I’m representing for the 40-year-olds. So, if I can do the split at 80, I’ll be doing the split at 80, and I can still do the split.”

In that same interview, Austin took credit for paving “the way” for women who have similar provocative styles. She’s also been fully supported by her rapper-actor husband, Ice-T, who encourages her to be confident in her body and show it off.