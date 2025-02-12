‘There Is a Person Controlling What Bianca Censori Wears’: Old Photos of Bianca Censori Before Kanye West Marriage Resurface Following Shocking Grammys Stunt

Resurfaced photos from Bianca Censori‘s past reveal a stark contrast to the woman seen accompanying Kanye West on red carpets today.

The pair turned heads while on the red carpet at the Grammys when the Australian model dropped her fur coat to reveal her sheer dress to the crowd of photographers.

But long before becoming the rapper’s wife, the 30-year-old architect lived a vastly different life—one defined by ambition, a stable relationship, and a markedly different personal style.

Before her whirlwind romance and 2022 marriage to the Grammy winner, Censori was a driven professional with roots in Melbourne.

Kanye West celebrates wife Bianca Censori’s Grammy stunt on the red carpet. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

New pictures show her looking like the girl next door and posing with her mother, Alexandria, and sisters, Alyssia and Angelina. Other images portray herself as a socialite as she is seen hanging with friends at a party and wearing a private school uniform.

Some people on social media were quick to respond:

“She has no respect for herself or anyone else.and he sure hasn’t any,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Others drew comparisons to West’s ex-wife as they called out him for “Transforming her into Kim K.”

“Kim Kardashian Jr. That’s pretty weird,” said a second person. “He made her look just like Kim…without clothes.”

A third observed, “He made her look like Kim K. and then took control of her mind because he couldn’t control Kim.”

Some comments were on the former billionaire, writing, “Who’d want to marry him? Must be for his money.”

West and Censori married in 2022, one month after he finalized his divorce from the other of his four kids, Kim Kardashian. The two are rarely ever shown smiling or showing happy moments but photos from Censor’s past show her in long brunette hair, minimal makeup, and a bright smile. Those who knew her professionally describe her as intelligent and sociable, especially with boys.

At least that how her longtime ex-boyfriend, Nick Forgaine, described her. They two met at 14 and dated for six years when they were 21.

Forgaine, owner of a local cafe, and Censori allegedly separated while Melbourne was on lockdown due to the 2020 pandemic in March of that year.

“Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this. One time we traveled to America and she told me she would live there one day,” he recalled in an interview with Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa, according to Daily Mail Australia.

“I would describe Bianca as a social butterfly – the kind of girl who was friends with everyone. Like, she was never an intimidating mean girl. I think it would surprise people how smart she is,” another source said.

One other former colleague added, “While I haven’t been in touch with Bianca for a number of years, I can confirm she was a very hard-working young lady.”

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Censori shocked audiences by stripping down to a sheer, nearly invisible dress. The following day she was praised by her husband for being “the most googled person on earth wearing YZY women’s” after “bianca censori grammys” obtained over 5 million Google searches.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, rocks custom coutoure dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. (Photos: @ye/Instagram; bianca.censori/Instagram)

West later addressed the ensuing controversy in a social media post on Feb. 7, asserting, “I have dominion over my wife.”

“People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke a– pawns,” he wrote in a post now deleted on X.

He continued, “I have no respect or empathy for any one living cause no one living can f–k with me but I do love some people and give them favor.”

The “College Dropout” rapper also admitted to firing an employee who voiced concerns about her outfit.

West dismissed critics who called her fashion choices publicity stunts.

“She been dressing naked for 2 year. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b—h on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression,” he wrote in a now-deleted post, according to Page Six.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a publicist representing the couple through his Tarantula talent management company, defended their partnership, claiming the ‘battered Bianca’ narrative is hysterical and absurd.

Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter, “There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears. The name of that person is Bianca Censori.”

However, he acknowledged West’s role as “the final boss” while maintaining that Censori is “the guiding creative intelligence and impetus behind the way she dresses.”

Censori’s ex, Forgaine, also seems supportive of his ex-partner’s choices, whom he still keeps in contact with today.

“Of course I support them. If Bianca is happy [with Kanye], I am happy for her. She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it’s a modern-day love story,” he said on Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa in February 2024.

Forgaine praised her success, noting, “The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she’s achieved.”

Reports surfaced in January 2024 that West allegedly banned Censori from using social media, fueling public concern.

Her clothing choices over the last few years have been heavily critiqued, including a New Year’s Eve photo West posted of his now-wife bending over in next to nothing in front of a mirror.

As discussions about power, control, and autonomy intensify, observers continue to question whether Censori is embracing newfound freedom or playing a role in West’s ongoing spectacle.

The transformation of this once-private Melbourne professional into a controversial fashion figure remains under close public scrutiny, with her journey from ambitious architect to provocative celebrity wife capturing global attention.