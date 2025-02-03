‘Is This Not Considered Public Indecency?’: Bianca Censori’s Uncensored Dress on the Grammys Red Carpet with Kanye West Sparks Concern

Rapper Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori turned heads and ignited a social media firestorm with her daring ensemble at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Their appearance marked the couple’s first red carpet event since tying the knot two years ago, and it was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

While West, 47, kept it simple in an all-black ensemble and diamond chain for the Grammys, all eyes remained on his wife. The “Flashing Lights” rapper, who boasts 24 Grammy wins throughout his career, was nominated this year for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on “Carnival,” according to Page Six.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, came to the 2025 Grammys for jaw-dropping moment before reportedly leaving. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)



Censori, who has been making headlines for the last few years for her barely-there fashion choices, arrived at the Crypto.com Arena wrapped in a luxurious black fur coat.

However, gasps filled the venue when she removed the coat, unveiling a completely sheer mini dress with no undergarments as West stood back.

The Australian beauty’s bold fashion statement immediately sparked a heated debate online, with fans and critics alike questioning whether this was truly her choice — or the influence of her controversial husband.

“Bianca Uncensori,” one X user quipped, while another added, “I know they ain’t finna show her on TV.”

The concern was echoed by another person who wrote, “Bianca, blink twice if you’re in danger.”

Not everyone was entertained as one critic said, “Is this not considered public indecency?”

Kanye West’s wife rocked a very revealing dress for the 2025 Grammy ceremony, where her husband was nominated for his song,

“Carnival.” (Photos: @ye/Instagram; bianca.censori/Instagram)

“Like I am so tired of this. Maybe if we collectively ignore them… then she’ll put on a robe or something,” one user vented.

Another bluntly stated, “Shouldn’t be allowed to enter.”

“This is a serious question: What do either of them really *get* out of this? It’s so tacky and tired,” one person asked.

She gets to be married to a billionaire. He has a P.Y.T. and when she does this; we are saved from Ye. — Omar Dyer (@omardyer) February 3, 2025

Per usual, during and after the Grammys, images of Censori’s outfit were posted on her and West’s individual Instagram pages and then deleted. In one photo, the rapper can be seen kissing his wife on the neck while she stares straight into the camera.

“Custom couture Grammy Dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love my. best friend, my wife,” West wrote in the since-deleted caption.

Following their eye-catching red carpet moment, Ye and his wife Bianca vanished from the star-studded Grammy celebration without a trace.

The internet was set ablaze with claims that the controversial couple had been escorted out after allegedly showing up uninvited to music’s biggest night.

TMZ captured them leaving, and their Instagram followers let loose with critique.

“Lock her up for indecent exposure,” one person wrote.

“Enough is enough already. They need to reinforce the dress code,” someone else stated.

But before the rumors could gain too much steam, an alleged insider with direct knowledge of the Grammys situation stepped in to clear the air, revealing that nothing dramatic went down — the pair simply did their red carpet thing, hopped back in their ride, and dipped out on their own accord, Variety reports.

This isn’t the first time Censori’s outfits have drawn controversy. Just months ago, she made waves in Tokyo after being spotted at a dance club in a completely see-through outfit.

Over New Year’s Eve, the “Vultures” rapper posted pictures online that showed his wife almost totally in the buff.

The couple also faced backlash in Dubai, where, while celebrating her 30th birthday, Censori wore revealing attire that clashed with the region’s conservative dress codes.

Ye post a new picture with Bianca on Instagram pic.twitter.com/SBFCNNykwn — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 1, 2025

Critics have drawn comparisons between Censori’s evolving public image and West’s former wife, Kim Kardashian. Many believe the rapper exerts significant control over his partner’s appearance, just as he was accused of doing in his previous marriage.

The timing of their Grammy appearance has only fueled more speculation. With West embroiled in a series of social media controversies, some see Censori’s extreme fashion choices as nothing more than calculated publicity stunts.

Others fear they point to a deeper issue within their relationship.

Beyond the Grammys, Censori’s revealing wardrobe has raised eyebrows in multiple public settings. She was previously seen at a KFC in Los Angeles in a barely there outfit, prompting widespread criticism and renewed concerns over West’s alleged influence on her style choices.

Despite the backlash, Censori appears to embrace the attention, continuing to push the boundaries of fashion with every public outing, and her husband seems to love it.

Meanwhile, critics remain firm in their belief that her wardrobe is an extension of West’s controversial persona — one that knows how to get attention and keep people talking.