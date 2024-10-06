‘No Mind of Her Own’: Kanye West Allegedly Banned Bianca Censori from Social Media Months Before Ditching Her for Asia Trip for Two Weeks, Sparking Breakup Rumors

Grammy winner Kanye West allegedly took steps to ban his wife, Bianca Censori, from using social media, according to reports from January 2024..

However, purported insiders believe that this was simply another control tactic that the Chicago native has implemented over her — similar to how he is accused of making her dress provocatively.

Reports about Kanye forbidding her from getting on social media first hit the news in January. A new report claims family and friends of the 29-year-old architectural designer have allegedly tried to talk to her about the situation, but their concerns seem to fall on deaf ears, as they believe Kanye’s “controlling ways” over Bianca is too powerful.

The Daily Mail reported ten months ago that a supposed tipster said, “Bianca has always had social media, and she was active on it – until she married Kanye. He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.”

Rapper Kanye West allegedly forbade his wife from getting on social media, fueling rumors that he controls many of her decisions. (Photo: @johnmonopoly/ Instagram)

“He convinced her that, since she’s a public figure now, she should remain mysterious,” its source claimed, adding that Bianca’s sudden withdrawal from social media felt like another control mechanism.

While Censori has gone silent online, Kanye continues to post her photos on his platforms, prompting further concern from her inner circle. They see this as a way for him to “control her narrative,” showcasing her in next-to-naked high-fashion looks that seem to repackage her image as a sex kitten to the world.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has been linked to controlling behaviors, especially regarding how his partners dress.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has publicly shared how Kanye influenced her wardrobe during their marriage.

After Kanye’s public turn to religion, he insisted that Kardashian dress more modestly, yet since his relationship with Censori, the tables have turned once more. Censori’s recent outfits have raised eyebrows for their daring, scantily clad styles, leading many to question whether these fashion choices are truly hers.

Despite speculation, Daily Mail’s alleged sources close to the couple have claimed that Censori is simply following Kanye’s rules.

One insider stated that she’s “wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants.” They further noted the unusual shift from her career as a designer to simply being Kanye’s wife — an unpaid role in his life, the source pointed out.

Concerns about Kanye’s controlling tendencies have also been voiced by people in Censori’s inner circle.

Some have expressed worries that her compliance might stem from brainwashing, with one insider suggesting that she “has no mind of her own anymore.” This control allegedly extends beyond her social media use and wardrobe, including restrictions on speaking in public and even dictating her diet and fitness routine.

A supposed close friend disclosed that Kanye reportedly has a list of rules for Bianca, including directives on when to speak and what to eat, Daily Mail wrote last year.

Adding to the complexity, reports suggest that even Bianca’s risqué clothing may not be entirely her choice. Insiders believe her revealing outfits may be part of Kanye’s vision for her public persona and to promote his brand as a fashion devo.

When it comes to dressing around Kanye’s children, however, sources say she is expected to cover up more — whether this is due to Kanye’s wishes or those of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, remains unclear. The “SKIMS” owner reportedly has voiced her disapproval of how Censori dresses around her sons, noting her preference for more modest attire.

Interestingly, over the past few months, Kanye has been traveling through Asia to promote his new album, “Vultures 2,” and his wife’s fashion choices have drawn attention in countries like South Korea, which have strict dress codes.

The risque-dressing Censori has reportedly taken steps to cover up in regions with conservative standards, likely to avoid legal consequences or imprisonment.

However, recent sightings of Kanye without Bianca in Tokyo have fueled rumors of trouble in paradise. She has not been spotted publicly with her husband since Sept. 20.

Those close to her say that Bianca is “disgusted” by certain aspects of Kanye’s appearance— particularly his new titanium and platinum grill. The insider says his breath stinks and she doesn’t like it.

A purported person close to her said in an interview with In Touch Weekly, “She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”

Her not traveling with him and leaks from her so-called friends are fueling rumors that the relationship is on the rocks.

While people are floating ideas about how “brainwashed” Censori is, The Wall Street Journal has reported that she is doing important work regarding Kanye’s business behind the scenes.

When selling one of his problematic properties, his Malibu home, which had been a money pit for years for the former billionaire, she was reportedly the person “signing a whole bunch of sales agreements and contracts” on his behalf.

But since she still doesn’t have social media, a luxury supposedly forbidden by her husband, many are unsure about where she is and what her thoughts are or whether she’s trapped under his influence.