Kanye West Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss After Sources Claim Wife Bianca Censori Gave Him an Ultimatum to Drop the Pounds or Get Dumped

Kanye West is reportedly facing yet another challenge in his high-publicized marriage to Bianca Censori.

According to claims allegedly shared with a popular gossip outlet, the rapper’s model wife has allegedly issued an ultimatum: get control of his expanding waistline or face the possibility of losing her forever.

A new tabloid report says unnamed insiders claim that Censori’s ultimatum is just the latest in a series of demands she has reportedly made to Ye, following their secret wedding in December 2022.

If true, this only adds to the swirling rumors of trouble in paradise for the Chicago native and his Australian wife, whose unconventional relationship has kept fans buzzing since they tied the knot.

Sources say that Kanye West’s wife demanded he sheds pounds, or else she will break up with him. (Photo @kanyewest / Instagram)

According to an alleged RadarOnline insider, West has been forced to tackle his weight issues head-on after his 30-year-old wife put her foot down.

“Kanye’s dropped pounds and Bianca’s obviously relieved because he was hefty and kind of gross,” the source dished, noting that the transformation wasn’t exactly voluntary.

“Everyone is giving him props for getting his act together, but truth is he didn’t have a lot of choice,” the supposed source’s revelations continued.

The relationship has left many believing that the “All Falls Down” rapper has been controlling his second wife after his divorce from Kim Kardashian and forcing her to dress provocatively.

Over the last couple of months, the whispers have said that the architect was growing tired of jet-setting across Asia and told West she would be leaving him if they did not make roots in Los Angeles.

Tipsters also said, in addition to not providing a stable lifestyle for her, Censori seems to be growing increasingly frustrated with her husband’s habits as well as his poor hygiene since first reported in September 2024.

“He was pushed by Bianca to do something about that gut as well as the lousy attitude,” the insider revealed, noting that romantic issues have also plagued the couple.

This particularly juicy detail is new, as the couple has received backlash after posting racy pictures and performing a sexual act in public while in Italy.

West’s weight struggles have often intertwined with his mental health and wellness journey.

In 2017, Kanye West’s noticeable weight gain became a topic of conversation, reportedly following a period of intense stress.

According to Men’s Health, this difficult time included his hospitalization for exhaustion, a possible mental break, and his then-wife Kim Kardashian’s harrowing robbery in Paris.

Black people can't be antisemitic,we are Jews____Kanye West



Ye on his antisemitic remarks pic.twitter.com/tKu6AtgUxQ — Voice Of Our Ancestors Channel (@VoiceOfOurAnces) February 13, 2024

More recently, in 2024, West blamed medication for his body changes, telling TMZ, “How many more times are they gonna give me medication that makes me fat? Off of a misdiagnosis!”

The weight and marriage conversations add another chapter to West’s turbulent personal life, marked by mental health struggles and image concerns.

Such concerns might have come to him honestly.

West’s late mother, Donda, also grappled with weight concerns and underwent cosmetic surgeries, including liposuction, a tummy tuck, and breast reduction, in 2007.

Tragically, she passed away the following day at 58 due to complications tied to the procedures, exacerbated by preexisting coronary artery disease, leaving a profound impact on Kanye.