‘What’s with Her Being Naked?’: Fans Demand Kanye West Make Bianca Censori ‘Cover Up’ After She Nearly Spills Out of Her ‘Rags’ During Lunch Date

Fans are wondering why every time they see Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, she is always half-dressed. Whether they’re attending Paris Fashion Week or grabbing a meal at KFC, Censori’s attire — or lack thereof — remains a hot topic.

Recently, the couple was spotted at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Los Angeles, where security footage captured them placing their orders at the counter. Despite the warm summer weather, West, 47, opted for a light hoodie and dark joggers. Meanwhile, Censori, 29, drew attention in a skimpy distressed bikini top that exposed much of her chest, paired with silver tights and slicked-back hair.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. (Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)



As images of the pair hit social media, the conversation quickly shifted to Censori’s outfit. Fans noted that her provocative dress is dimming in shock factor is dimming as she seems to always be wearing something that exposes her body.

“His wife looks homeless with no clothes on,” one person commented, while another said, “Damn she never cover up, does she?”

The critique didn’t stop there. One user bluntly said, “No way his wife went into KFC looking like a prostitute,” while another quipped, “No way she’s half naked in a KFC.”

Social media was buzzing with sarcastic remarks, with one X user tweeting, “She moved up to rags? Great,” in reference to Censori’s knack for revealing clothing.

Rags to riches 💸 — Hideous (@HideousRob) August 22, 2024

“Most clothes I ever seen her wear tbh,” one person said.

Some even directed their frustration at West, with one tweet saying, “Bro a full outfit on @ZARA costs $100 come on.”

“Do Kanye refuse to buy his wife clothes or something?” one person wrote. “What’s with her being naked in the public more than porn stars in porn videos.”

This isn’t the first time Censori has faced criticism for her daring fashion choices.

Even comedian Dave Chapelle expressed discomfort expressed discomfort, with a fan recounting a recent comedy set where Chappelle shared his unease during a dinner with the couple.

Kanye and his wife were spotted at KFC pic.twitter.com/sXqGMwSnLT — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 22, 2024

According to a Reddit post, someone recalled, “[Dave] recently had dinner with Ye and Bianca but said it was the most uncomfortable dinner he’s ever attended because Bianca was basically naked.”

The Reddit user added, “He said it looked like she woke up put some makeup on, slapped some duct tape on her t-ttys and shoved a cork up her p—y and walked out the door.”

Censori’s outfits almost got the couple kicked out of a town in Italy because her outfits were so outrageous.

Local officials, frustrated with their disregard for decency, issued a warning about potential legal consequences.

Andrea Giordani from Florence’s Tourism and Promotion Office reportedly told the Daily Mail, “Your clothing (and behaviour) must be decent.”

“I’d like to remind Kanye and his wife that they have broken the code of Enjoy and Respect Florence, in fact their behaviour goes beyond that, and especially in the case of Venice where they were seen on the boat allegedly engaged in sexual activity – Italy is not that kind of place,” Giordani continued.

Despite the controversies abroad, Los Angeles appears more forgiving.

Fans even thought it was fodder for the ongoing comedy that only comes with the College Dropout, joking, “When he ordered Breasts, the employee said, ‘sir it looks like you already received your order.’”

Another fan even saw West’s choice of dining spot as a validation of their own date choices, writing,“If a girl ever complains about the place I take her out to eat, I’m gonna show her this.”

For longtime Kanye followers, his fondness for KFC isn’t surprising.

As one fan pointed out, “Kanye been taking his women to KFC since forever this is not news.”

Kanye been taking his women to KFC since forever this is not news 😭 pic.twitter.com/k37NcHvbJC — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) August 22, 2024

In fact, West has referenced the fast-food chain in his music.

In the 2021 track “Lord I Need You,” he raps, “We used to do the freak like seven days a week/ It’s the best collab since Taco Bell and KFC.” And in his 2005 hit “Touch the Sky,” West reminisces, “Before anybody wanted K. West beats, me and my girl split the buffet at KFC!”