‘Why Is Ye Posting Nudes of His Wife?’: Bianca Censori Lets It All Hang Out for Kanye West’s Social Media Followers In See-Through Thong Outfit

For the new year, Kanye West returned to social media, igniting a firestorm across the internet in a matter of minutes.

The “Hell of a Life” rapper briefly shared, then deleted, a series of New Year’s Eve photos from his Maldives holiday celebration with his wife, Bianca Censori.

While most images disappeared from his Instagram shortly after posting, one remained. However, fans online quickly captured and redistributed screenshots of the provocative pictures, ensuring that everyone could see the Yeezy architect’s body.

In one photo, West, 47, appeared relaxed in a mirror selfie, wearing a white T-shirt, matching sweatpants, and black sneakers. Yet, it was Censori’s risqué outfit choices that dominated the conversation across social media.

Kanye West posted holiday pictures of him and his wife from New Year’s Eve and social media went into meltdown after seeing the provocative images.(Photo by @aminamuaddi/Instagram)

The 29-year-old Australian sported a blond wig in one photo while wearing what could be described as barely there clothing. Her ’fit included micro bikini breast coverings that revealed more than they concealed, paired with a bottom that provided minimal coverage of her bottom lady part.

In another shot, Censori opted for a black thong bodysuit layered over sheer tights and completed the look with heels.

The most talked-about image showed her in a mirror selfie wearing sheer lingerie that created the illusion of nudity, save for a pair of black boots.

“Freakye is back,” one fan commented after The Donda Times fan account shared the images on the X platform.

Another noted, “Ye really found someone to match his freak.”

Ye post a new picture with Bianca on Instagram pic.twitter.com/SBFCNNykwn — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 1, 2025

Then there was one tweet that speculated, a long-held sentiment, that the “Heartless” rapper has a weird influence over how Censori dresses, stating, “She’s back to not being allowed to wear clothes.”

The YeFanatics profile on Instagram made several posts about the couple’s holiday on the tiny South Asian island nation.

In one, a follower asked, “Bro, why is ye posting nudes of his wife?”

In the other, another user sarcastically remarked, “Pretty wholesome moment to start 2025, ngl.”

The YeezyMafia Instagram page, which boasts 3.2 million followers, shared a mix of provocative images alongside a video clip of West doing DJ duties. The video featured a snippet of Amy Winehouse’s 2006 hit “Tears Dry on Their Own.”

Few people got to the last slide with the musical clip and focused on how tired they were of seeing Censori half-dressed.

One follower commented, “Ard now it’s time to put some clothes on,” while another observed, “He will not let that girl put pants on.”

This isn’t the first time West and Censori’s public appearances have drawn criticism.

During a 2023 visit to Italy, the couple faced backlash for their nude and sheer outfits and their actions.

In one case, they appeared to be engaging in sexual activity on a water taxi and were later banned indefinitely from utilizing the Venezia Turismo Motascafi ever again.

“Your clothing (and behavior) must be decent,” Florence Tourism and Promotion Office employee Andrea Giordani told The Daily Mail at the time.

Similarly, during their travels to South Korea, local decency laws reportedly required the couple to adopt more conservative dress. Despite the backlash, West and Censori have remained unapologetic, continuing to push fashion boundaries and spark debates online.

In stark contrast to West’s bold holiday posts, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared a more traditional celebration.

The “Keep Up with the Kardashians” star posted family photos featuring their four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. Reports indicate that West hasn’t seen his children, who reside in Los Angeles, since September.

However, sources suggest this separation from his kids could change soon. Censori, who turns 30 on Jan. 5, reportedly wants to return to California. If the couple relocates, it could significantly impact West’s access to his children and reshape their globe-trotting lifestyle.

For now, the couple seems committed to living life on their own terms. Their New Year’s Eve celebration in Asia, captured in these photos, reflects their penchant for pushing boundaries, even as they step into 2025.

Whether praised or criticized, West and Censori remain a couple who knows how to keep the world talking.