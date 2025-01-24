Jamie Foxx and Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Reportedly Call It Quits Amid Backlash Over the Comedian’s ‘No More White Girls’ Joke In Netflix Special

Comedian Jamie Foxx reportedly has ended his relationship with ex-girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, the woman who stood by him through his recent stroke and recovery. Fans believe they know why the two have parted ways.

In a twist of irony that has social media buzzing, according to alleged insiders, the split came shortly after the actor delivered a controversial comedy set where he boldly and facetiously proclaimed he was “cured” of dating white women.

Jamie Foxx’s relationship with Alyce Huckstepp has reportedly come to an end following controversial joke about white women (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

While Foxx’s statement left audiences divided, the timing of the breakup has only fueled the chatter, with many questioning if his jokes might have struck a chord in his real life.

People magazine is reporting that it has confirmed through multiple entertainment sources that the couple has separated just 18 months after going public, with Foxx’s recent Netflix special seemingly serving as the relationship’s breaking point.

Social media reactions quickly surfaced. When the Daily Mail posted about the breakup, one reader bluntly stating, “Who can blame her?! Kind of rude to say while you’re dating a white woman.”

Another simply responded, “Sounds like a reasonable reaction.”

“After Jamie Foxx’s offensive comment about not ever wanting to date white women again, I would have left him too,” the prevailing sentiment seems to have been.

Foxx and Huckstepp were first spotted together in August 2023, dining at Nobu in Malibu, California, sparking rumors of a budding romance. Over the following months, their relationship seemed to grow stronger, with public appearances that showcased their closeness. People even suggested that he might be ready to tie the knot with her.

In April 2023, Foxx suffered what was eventually revealed to be a stroke that left fans concerned about his health. During his recovery as those around him remained tight-lipped about the nature of his malady, Huckstepp reportedly became a pillar of support.

Sources described her as a “great” influence, and she was even present during his BetMGM commercial shoot in July 2023. Insiders noted the pair “seemed cozy” on set, further solidifying her role as a supportive figure during a critical time.

By October 30, 2024, the couple appeared to still be going strong, enjoying a romantic beach stroll in Mexico that made headlines. However, shortly after their return from the trip, things seemed to take a turn.

Reports of their split emerged, leaving many to wonder what caused the abrupt end to their relationship.

Less than two months before, Foxx dropped his Netflix special which featured controversial comments about white women, including a provocative musical performance where he sang, “Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more.”

Jamie Foxx said his stroke cured him from messing with snow bunnies ❄️ 🐰 pic.twitter.com/i8dRggXu2z — Katt Williams Burner | Pimp Named SlickBack (@dreamlova77) December 10, 2024

“I’m back on the Black side of town! No more white girls,” he continued his routine with increasingly inflammatory remarks, “No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls. No more spray tan, no more big t—ties no ass, no more white girls.”

Over the years, Foxx has had a very complex dating history, that included women of all races.

He has previously dated Connie Kline (mother of his first daughter), Stacey Dash, Leila Arcieri, Kristin Grannis (mother of his second daughter), and had a high-profile six-year relationship with Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019.

Despite the breakup, sources suggest Foxx remains optimistic and busy.

His Netflix special dropped in December 2024, and his new movie, “Back in Action,” the film he was shooting with Cameron Diaz when he suffered his medical emergency, was released on Jan. 17.

The exact reasons for the split remain unconfirmed, as neither Foxx nor Huckstepp have publicly commented on their relationship status.

What remains clear is the controversial nature of Foxx’s recent comedy special and its potential impact on his personal relationships, leaving fans and media speculating about the true nature of their separation.