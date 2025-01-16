‘That Was Definitely Towards Katt’: Jamie Foxx Goes on Profanity-Laced Rant About Katt Williams After Comic’s Harsh Response to His Netflix Special

Jamie Foxx has seemingly responded to a viral video of Katt Williams criticizing his Netflix special, accusing him of being a clone and suggesting “butt-naked basketball” parties took place at his residence.

Foxx appeared on Complex’s “GOAT Talk” show to promote his upcoming Netflix film, “Back in Action,” alongside actress Cameron Diaz.

The film is Diaz’s first role since stepping away from Hollywood. Prior to her retirement, Diaz last appeared as Ms. Hannigan in 2014’s “Annie” (which also featured Foxx). “Back in Action” is also the same film Foxx was working on when he suffered the brain bleed and hemorrhagic stroke that landed him in the hospital.

Jamie Foxx Loads Up the Expletives to Seemingly Hit Back at Katt Williams’ Scathing Response to Foxx’s Netflix Special (Photo: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram; @kattwilliams/Instagram)

When talking about his “GOAT curse word,” Foxx said, “My favorite GOAT cuss word is a sentence: B—ch made ass n—ga,” with a smile.

“B—ch-made for me is actually scientific,” he further explained. “Because when I see a guy that I’m talking about, he’s usually small. He’s 128 pounds.”

Diaz cracks up before asking, “How many men do you know under 128?”

“A lot of comedians,” Foxx sheepishly states. “I’ll leave it at. A lot of little motherf—ing comedians. B—ch made a— n—ga. F-ck outta here, man. Tiny a– … tiny motherf—r.”

Fans in the comment section on YouTube were quick to take a guess at who Foxx could be referring to.

“That was definitely towards Katt lol,” one said.

Another contended, “The war with Katt continues,” to which a third replied, “Lol I said the same thing.”

Clearly, there is no love lost between the two. However, on Jan.11 during the Ontario, CA stop of his “Heaven on Earth” tour, Williams had a bit that took aim at his fellow comedian.

The “Dark Matters” comic took the stage and hilariously gave his take on Foxx’s most recent Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was.” Williams first mentioned Foxx during his live comedy special, “Woke Foke,” which aired on Netflix in May 2024, facetiously feeding into conspiracy theories claiming Foxx has been cloned.

Foxx responded by doing his best Katt Williams impression during his comedy show in December. And just weeks into the new year, they are still at it in comedic fun.

"This n*gga was having butt-naked basketball parties."



Katt Williams jokes about Jamie Foxx being a clone as he reacts to Jamie Foxx's Netflix comedy special. pic.twitter.com/V0rCOjQk7R — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 12, 2025

Williams began by sharing his emotional reaction to Foxx’s special. “I saw Jamie Foxx’s special. I didn’t know what to think. Five minutes, then I’m crying like a baby. ‘Ahhhhh,'” he said, before adding, “What the f—k am I doing crying at a comedy special, n—ga?”

The comic didn’t hold back, declaring, “Jamie Foxx ain’t s—t. That n—ga gonna make you watch his funeral. N—ga televised his funeral. l he didn’t even dead. He was just up there.”

Williams then addressed the widespread social media conspiracy theories about Foxx being cloned following his mysterious illness in 2023.

“I don’t know s—t. I’m just really talking,” he continued with his alleged claims. “I love Jamie Foxx, let me say that. I love Jamie Foxx. But his mother f—king clone, his clone ain’t sh—t. His clone kept on messing up,” Williams quipped.

The “Friday After Next” actor particularly focused on Foxx’s appearance, stating, “The clone showed up with a face full of freckles. We ain’t never even seen Jamie Foxx with freckles, b—ch. This clone is stupid as hell.”

“The clone didn’t have a tattoo on the back of his head.” Williams added, “I couldn’t believe it. I watch the whole thing twice. I still don’t know ‘what had happened was.'”

The most eyebrow-raising moment came when Williams revealed why he doesn’t socialize with Foxx’s circle.

“I’m scared all of them n—ga. And they don’t invite me nowhere because they know what the f—k is up. I will see the shenanigans, my n—ga, but I do not want to participate,” he explained before adding, “This when I knew I couldn’t f—k with Jamie. This n—ga was having butt-naked basketball parties, and I love basketball. But I don’t love basketball like that, b—ch.”

After he said that, he cued the DJ to play “Nasty Boy” by Janet Jackson.

Social media erupted with reactions to Williams’ standup.

“Bruh I almost fell out when ‘Nasty Boys’ came on lmaoooooooo,” one person joked.

Another joked, “I just imagined 4’11 Katt trying to dunk butt naked.”

The clone jokes have been circulating since Foxx’s recovery from a stroke in April 2023 while filming a movie in Atlanta.

Foxx first addressed the ridiculous clone rumors at the 7th Annual African American Film Critics Association Awards luncheon in March 2024, where he joked that when people saw him with a white woman, they instantly knew it was really him.

This aligned with another segment from his special where he humorously declared he would never date white women again — at least not in public.

While Foxx never talked about the naked basketball events, in his Netflix special he addressed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged “freak-off” parties, where multiple accusers claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted.

In an attempt to distance himself in the bit, he said, “Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here,” referencing the baby oil allegedly at the celebrity orgies.

Fans celebrated the “Pimpin Pimpin” actor for his tendency to mix humor with hard truths.

As one social media user put it, “Katt be funny but he be telling the truth!”