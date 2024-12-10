‘No More White Girls!’: Jamie Foxx Vows to Stop Dating ‘Honkies’ After His Health Scare, Fueling Rumors of Breakup with Longtime Girlfriend

Jamie Foxx, 56, returned triumphantly to the stage with Netflix’s “What Had Happened Was…”

The “In Living Color” alum used the 68-minute standup special to speak about his private life through comedy, including his future dating plans.

At one point, the Oscar-winning actor made fun of the public’s perception of his preference for dating white women. The Texas native had the audience in tears after he shockingly turned the backlash into a song.

Jamie Foxx fans are not buying his claim that he’s done messing with white women after years of scrutiny. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” Foxx expressed directly to the Black women in the audience inside Atlanta’s Alliance Theater.

While playing the piano, he continued, “I’ve been cured. No more white girls. No more white girls! I’m back on the Black side of town! No more white girls!”

As the audience erupted in more laughter, the Grammy-winning singer belted out, “No more white women! Every month is February, all year long. Hallelujah! No more honkies! No more white women!”

“The Jamie Foxx Show” creator made his “no more white women” declaration after suffering a serious medical scare in April 2023.

Jamie’s 30-year-old daughter, Corrine Foxx, disclosed that the comedian was hospitalized at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta for what was described as an unspecified “medical complication.”

The “What Had Happened Was…” show featured Jamie revealing what caused him to later check into a Chicago physical rehabilitation center for treatment.

In the special, Foxx recalled doctors telling him that he suffered a stroke as a result of a brain bleed. He also remembered waking up in early May, being bound to a wheelchair, and unable to walk.

Foxx recovered from the stroke with the support of medical professionals, mental health specialists, and his family members. Corrine and her 16-year-old sister, Anelise Bishop, appeared on “What Had Happened Was…” with their father.

Jamie Foxx said his stroke cured him from messing with snow bunnies ❄️ 🐰 pic.twitter.com/i8dRggXu2z — Katt Williams Burner | Pimp Named SlickBack (@dreamlova77) December 10, 2024

Social media users reacted to Foxx proclaiming he will no longer publicly date Caucasians. Many people did not buy that the father of two had changed his tune.

“Definitely a joke because I don’t believe him,” one person on X posted. Another account tweeted, “I was screaming but, we gon’ see!”

A fan exclaimed, “It’s called a JOKE dummies. There is no ‘lie’ or ‘truth.’ It’s a COMEDY SHOW for ENTERTAINMENT. It’s not a truth speech, dummies.”

Conflicting reports during Foxx’s recovery in Chicago sparked a series of cloning allegations. Earlier this year at the African American Film Critics Association Awards March luncheon, he attempted to make a joke about him being a clone.

“When they saw me out, ‘That ain’t no got—mn Jamie! That’s a clone.’ I’m on a boat like this (waving). ‘That’s a clone!’ I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse and I’m taking a damn picture and ’That ain’t no damn Jamie. That’s a clone!’”

But fans are not buying his claim about stirring clearing of dating white woman.

“He’ll be right back with Katie Holmes,” a third person stated, referring to the white “Dawson’s Creek” actress who was allegedly Jamie’s girlfriend from 2013 to 2019.

A similar tweet read, “They always run back to the Black side of town when their lights dim a bit, but he’ll be back. His exes don’t deserve that… especially Katie.”

Foxx and Holmes reportedly made their public debut as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala after previously not commenting on the rumored romance. Their relationship supposedly ended soon after that New York City fashion event.

In addition, Foxx has been linked to other white women such as Alyce Huckstepp. The pair were spotted together at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu in August 2023, but it is unclear when they initially connected.

Previous reports suggested the “Django Unchained” star and the former fitness instructor were close to getting engaged last November. RadarOnline reported it was told by a supposed source that an engagement could come over the holidays. However, nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

“He’s totally in love,” the purported insider told the outlet about Foxx’s current relationship with Huckstepp. “He’s going to propose soon – probably over the holidays – and knowing Jamie, he’ll make it very romantic.”

Foxx shares his two daughters with white women. U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline gave birth to Corinne, the daughter who revealed her father’s medical mystery, on Feb. 15, 1994. Kristin Grannis is the mother of his 16-year-old daughter Anelise.

The “Unpredictable” hitmaker made it clear in 2021 that he was not interested in getting married. He even insisted that his non-marital situation strengthened his bond with his children.

“A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families,” Foxx explained to E! News about other parents splitting up.

He added, “Us, we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love.”

“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…” began streaming on Netflix on Dec. 10, 2024.