‘White Population Won’t Be on His Radar’: Jamie Foxx Ready to Settle Down and Start a New Family Following Near-Death Health Scare

Jamie Foxx is reportedly ready to end his bachelor lifestyle.

Close friends of his claim the Oscar-winning actor who once dismissed the idea of marriage appears to be ready to find his Mrs.

But there is one catch to the search…she can’t be white.

Jamie Foxx reportedly ready to settle down but not with a white woman (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

On Jan. 8, RadarOnline reported that a purported insider shed light on the new revelations Foxx has been having about his life since suffering a stroke in April 2023.

“Jamie’s brush with death was a real wake-up call,” the unnamed mouthpiece said. “He’s realizing life is short. He’s ready to meet The One, get married, and even start a new family!”

The insider also listed out qualities that the “Ray” star is looking for in his future significant other.

“He is seeking someone who shares his values, supports his goals, and can bring peace to his often hectic world. Jamie’s got a huge heart and he’s finally ready to give it to someone who deserves it! But after his recent comments, it seems the white female population won’t be on his radar.”

The insider is referring to Foxx’s Netflix comedy special called “What Had Happened Was…” where he joked about being done with dating white women. Foxx’s dating history has been an interesting and somewhat private one.

Not much is known about his relationships or why they’ve ended. But what has been a repeating characteristic in the women he has dated is that they’ve all been white except actress Stacey Dash, who he went on one known date with.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” Foxx said at Atlanta’s Alliance Theater while playing the piano. “I’ve been cured. No more white girls. No more white girls! I’m back on the Black side of town! No more white girls!”

As the audience laughed he continued, “No more white women! Every month is February, all year long. Hallelujah! No more honkies! No more white women.”

But the joke may have been just that — a joke.

Back in October, CBS Morning’s Gayle King joined Foxx and his friends backstage after his Netflix standup in video footage shared online.

Towards the end of the clip, Foxx raised his glass to do a toast in front of the woman he’s been dating since August 2023, Alyce Huckstepp. She was seen with him in Chicago during his recovery after waking up from a coma in the hospital for 20 days. The pair have also been spotted at events with other friends or leaving dinner by paparazzi.

Yet, it’s unclear if the two are still dating since she was absent during his red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Instead, the “Fall For Your Type” singer took his two daughters from two previous relationships, Corinne and Anelise — both who have white mothers — as his dates to the award show.