‘Absolutely Appalled’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Past Arrest for Public Intoxication Exposed as tWitch’s Mother Slams ‘Dreadful’ Claims About Her Son

Allison Holker’s decision to air out private information about her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has created an uproar that now has tWitch’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, speaking out.

It’s been two years since the longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on-air personality and producer took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, 2022.

Holker is set to release her memoir, “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light” on Feb. 4, which contains alleged details about tWitch’s drug addiction and emotional distress.

The mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss slams his widow Allison Holker after she claimed her late husband had a drug addiction before he took his own life. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

In a recent interview with People, Holker claimed she found a “cornucopia” of drugs including mushrooms and pills in Boss’ shoeboxes after his death. The “So You Think You Can Dance” alum also alleged that Boss wrote in a journal that he was sexually abused as a child.

Her remarks have outraged many of tWitch’s loved ones, including his cousin Darielle, who publicly blasted Holker for her treatment of his family after he passed.

On Jan. 9, Boss’ mom joined her family’s condemnation of Holker by sharing a lengthy message to address her former daughter-in-law’s allegations about her son.

“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency,” Alexander wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”

Alexander explained that she’s remained quiet since her son’s passing as she focused on “healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren.”

“But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer,” she exclaimed. “Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”

Fans in Alexander’s comment section were equally outraged as they weighed in on the controversy.

One person said, “His true fans are outraged by these false and ludicrous allegations.”

“I am so sorry you and your family had to endure this. It was always something about her that just didn’t sit right with me,” a second person expressed, referring to Holker.

Another individual offered, “I don’t understand her need to come out and do this now. It’s been two years. Heal in peace.”

Boss’ family has also had limited or no contact with the kids for the past two years, according to her other son, tWitch’s brother, Dré Rose. In August 2023, Dre accused Holker of fostering an “unsettling atmosphere of estrangement between him, the kids and their grandmother.

The kids’ uncle also claimed that his family had not been included in their activities, stating, “It’s disheartening that their interactions with their grandmother, and the wider family, have been noticeably limited.”

Still, fans are not pleased with Holker doubling down on her decision to blast such shocking claims about her husband’s alleged drug use.

An even harsher comment read, “It was disgusting, and trying to justify it as helping others is delusional.”

Someone more sympathetic to her wrote, “I can assure you there were things you didn’t know about your son. Everyone heals differently. Perhaps her sharing the findings that she wasn’t even aware were happening will save others.”

Holker and Boss got married on Dec. 10, 2013, in Paso Robles, California. She gave birth to a son, Maddox, in March 2016, and a daughter, Zaia, in Nov. 2019.

Boss adopted Weslie, Holker’s 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, after getting married.

Holker returned to Instagram on Jan. 8 to respond to the overwhelming online backlash directed at her since the People interview was published.

“To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people,” Holker began in a post on her Instagram Story.

Allison Holker released a statement addressing the backlash for sharing alleged private details about Stephen tWitch Boss in a recent interview and her upcoming memoir. (Photo: @allisonholker/Instagram Story)

She further speculated, “I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life. Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years.”

In addition, Holker also claimed all of her proceeds from “This Far” will be donated to the Move With Kindness mental health foundation she started in her late spouse’s name. Despite her claims, an autopsy revealed that no drugs or alcohol in his body at the time of death.

However, now her past has come under intense internet scrutiny after a self-styled digital investigator Katie Paulson revealed Holker’s run-in with the law in September 2018.

Paulson posted screenshots of apparent court records showing Holker was arrested on Sept. 14, 2018, at the Salt Lake City Airport for public intoxication, and disorderly conduct for threatening breach of peace on a bus. It states that she was “under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or any substance having the property of releasing toxic vapors” and refused to comply with officers.

A warrant was issued for her arrest a month later after she failed to appear in court.

“Allison was never arrested on the failure to appear warrant. By 2021, the county recalled the warrant and closed the case for failing to prosecute the case after no arrest was made,” Paulson noted in her caption.

“The internet ain’t a playground. Play stupid games, get stupid prizes,” wrote Boss’ brother Dré Rose, who also shared the images on his Instagram Story.

Another purported document shows Holker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of minor consumption in September 2007. The warrant was recalled after she paid a fine in November of that year.

Paulson also alleged that “several friends have accused Allison of having a drug problem and putting stuff up her nose.”

A third document shows that Holker applied to trademark Boss’ name in October 2023.

Holker’s shocking claims about her husband have been disputed by his family as well as several members of various dance communities tWitch was a part of. Many hope and pray for the future of their family to come to a point of healing and less tension.