‘I Almost Called You…Then I Remembered’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Says She Attempted to Contact Her Late Son on the Phone After Seeing His Recent Gap Ad

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, revealed she almost called her son, who passed away by suicide in December 2022, to congratulate him on his new Gap campaign.

Sharing a brief piece of the ad on her Instagram story on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Alexander wrote, “I almost called you to say ‘Son, look at you in this ad!’ then I remembered [heart break emoji].”

Alexander then added, “My heart…”

Connie Boss Alexander and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. (Photo: @ladycalexa/Instagram)

The retail company honored tWitch in their recent post on Monday, announcing that they will be donating to the nonprofit organization, Vibrant Emotional Health.

Vibrant Emotional Health, formerly known as Mental Health Association, is located in New York and has provided attentive service over the past 50 years.

“Vibrant administers The 988 Lifeline, which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States,” Gap shared.

This announcement came almost two months after his tragic passing.

Before the American dancer’s life ended, tWitch had the opportunity to be on set with Gap and share words of wisdom.

Reminiscing on his advice, Gap wrote, “He told us, ‘We have to take these little moments of light and these little moments of joy and stretch them out as much as possible.’”

The 40-year-old seemed to have spread an infinite amount of joy and light to many individuals over the years, especially his mother.

From May 2022: Stephen tWitch Boss reflects on the meaning behind his name and how much his mom's support always meant to him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c9hq1k24rk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 15, 2022

Alexander’s Instagram page is filled with beautiful memories of her son. Last September she drafted a sweet message wishing him a happy birthday. In her letter, Alexander wrote that she realized “Any picture is inadequate to describe the happiness and pride I feel on today.”



“I thank God for the gift of you and for the #40 years He has covered, protected, and blessed you through! To all the tomorrows and the next 40 years… Let’s Go,” she concluded.

Boss’ mom was featured on an episode of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” back in 2020 after crying from finding out her son was promoted to co-executive producer. “She was so proud, it brought tears,” Boss explained to Ellen, “I could hear it in her voice, she was choked up, she was just so proud.”

“As a kid, I just, I never take for granted the moments that I can make my mom proud because she’s done so much for me,” he said as applause rose over his voice.