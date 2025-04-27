‘Don’t You Miss tWitch’: Stephen Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Shares Photos with New Boyfriend as Fans Accuse Her of Moving On Too Quickly

The widow of Stephen “tWitch” Boss continues to go public with her new relationship, posting photos from Paris with her new boyfriend.

Allison Holker went public with tech CEO Adam Edmunds last fall, nearly two years after tWitch’s sudden passing.

The images of Holker and Edmunds posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and sharing a kiss have generated mostly supportive comments from fans who are happy to see the dancer moving forward two years after her husband’s tragic death.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Allison Holker has seemingly moved on with her new man two years after losing her husband, triggering fans online. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

She captioned the Instagram post simply, “PARIS” with a red heart.

Boss, the beloved dancer and DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Dec. 13, 2022, at age 40. His death shocked the entertainment world and left Holker to raise their three children Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4, in addition to Holker’s daughter from another relationship, as a single mother.

“I love seeing you so happy!!! You SO deserve it sweetie!!” another follower commented, celebrating Holker’s new beginning. Indeed, most comments on her posts have wished her joy and supported her finding happiness again.

While the overwhelming majority of responses were positive, a few fans expressed reservations.

“Nice … but don’t you miss tWitch a little bit? He ain’t been gone that long,” questioned one commenter, suggesting the romance might be premature given tWitch’s relatively recent passing.

“It’s like he never existed. But girl, you still got to dance,” remarked another follower, expressing disappointment in how quickly Holker seemed to move on.

Holker and Edmunds have been steadily taking their relationship public throughout 2024.

The couple officially debuted their romance at the alice + olivia Spring 2025 collection show on Sept. 7, 2024, in New York City. They were also spotted attending the US Open tennis tournament in New York around the same time.

By November 2024, the pair appeared to be getting more serious, with rumors starting to float around suggesting she was pregnant.

On Nov. 20, right before Thanksgiving, Holker posted a photo embracing Edmunds in street clothes, showing how serious the two had been getting.

Then came the family integration, with Holker recently sharing photos from “Christmas at Disney” in Anaheim, California, showing her three children alongside Edmunds’ two kids.

Allison Holker and Boyfriend Adam Edmunds Take Their Blended Families to Disneyland for the Holidays pic.twitter.com/aBlh9F3Vtg — Shadow🐺 (@Shadow_Realmss) December 24, 2024

The Disneyland photos, which Holker described as “the perfect way to bring in the holiday spirit,” represent a stark contrast to the holiday season two years ago when she was mourning tWitch’s death just 12 days before Christmas.

On her podcast “Between Us,” which she co-hosts with her daughter Weslie, Holker has been candid about the challenges of moving forward while dealing with public expectations about her grief journey.

“A lot of people look in our story and they wanna write it for us in a way that makes them feel safe, and them feel comfortable,” Holker stated on the podcast.

She continued, “Because everyone loved him so much, everyone loved us as a family so much. They wanna tell us how to act, that still kind of reminds them of that and makes them feel safe, when really we have to remember that even if it hurts other people’s feelings, you have to write your next chapter. I have to write my next chapter.”

The April 20 episode featured a particularly emotional moment when Weslie expressed fears about her younger siblings growing up without their father.

Weslie, who was just 1 when Stephen Boss entered her life, recently reflected on the profound impact he had on her, acknowledging that her siblings won’t share the same memories of him that she does.

“So it’s just like for him to step into that role of a father and do that for 15, 14 years of my life and then just like one day back out It was like well, ‘You did that to me but you also did that to your kids too. Like I’m your kid yeah But now it’s like I at least sought to experience you and I’m always going to remember you,” she explained.

“The teen expressed hope that her siblings won’t grow up resenting her or Boss, despite only having memories of their father through her and Holker.”

“When my siblings grow up, I don’t want them to be, like, ‘[You’re] not biologically related to him.’ I don’t want them to be, like, ‘We’re his kids and we didn’t get to experience him,'” Weslie said through tears.

Further complicating public perception was Holker’s February tell-all book, “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.”

The memoir contained revelations that shocked many fans, including claims of Boss’s excessive drug use before his death and that he left her with substantial financial problems, including a $1 million tax bill and no will.

“I no longer feel tethered to him,” Holker wrote in her book. “The kids and I are slowly but surely shaking free of the trauma that chained us to him.”

These statements triggered significant backlash from fans who accused her of tarnishing tWitch’s legacy for profit, though Holker maintained she received posthumous blessings from Boss through a medium to share their story.

With each public appearance alongside Edmunds, from New York Fashion Week to Disneyland and now in France, Holker continues to face scrutiny as she rebuilds her life in the public eye as both mother and woman — finding a balance between honoring her past while embracing her future.