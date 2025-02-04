‘She’ll Regret Being This Public’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Celebrates No Longer Being ‘Chained’ to His Trauma as She Pays Overwhelming Bills with His Residuals

Allison Holker has laid bare her account of rebuilding a new normal since the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Her new book, “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light,” was published on Feb. 4, offering bombshell claims of how her husband left their family in ruins.

The “Magic Mike XXL” actor passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an Encino hotel in December 2022. The 40-year-old is survived by his wife of nine years and their three children: Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5.

Allison Holker publishes bombshell claims about tWitch’s debt and drug use in new memoir, prompting enraged backlash. Photo: Allisonholker/Instagram.

Despite widespread criticism for penning intimate details about the late dancer’s final days from his friends and family, Holker insists that he posthumously gave her his blessings via a medium.

“I no longer feel tethered to him. The kids and I are slowly but surely shaking free of the trauma that chained us to him,” she said, noting that she has since limited efforts to communicate with him in the afterlife.

Holker has faced weeks of backlash, including comments suggesting her book is an easy money grab and accusations of tarnishing the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum’s legacy with claims of his secret excessive drug use.

Allison Holker made a heartbreaking discovery about her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, while preparing for his funeral.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, she reflected on a moment where she cleaned out his closet and found drugs hidden in shoeboxes. pic.twitter.com/jrQ0Gdu3vy — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) January 7, 2025

In the book, she writes that tWitch had been high throughout the day and was showering less and less before his Dec. 13 death. The professional dancer also claims, “It’s a misconception that I inherited Stephen’s wealth. The reality is quite different.”

The widow says they maintained separate bank accounts and that she learned “substantial sums of money” had been shelled out to loved ones as well as spent “recklessly on drugs” and art.

“The tax bill that he left me with for the year he died was $1 million,” according to the first-time author, who writes, “I’m still jumping through endless bureaucratic hoops because Stephen didn’t leave a will.”

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss Friends Expose Wife Allison Holker pic.twitter.com/W8O3BllOiS — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) January 12, 2025

She continues, “Stephen left me with double the work, double the noise, double the hardships, double the confusion—and half the household earnings.”

Her published truths have been met with disappointment online.

“She’ll regret being this public,” read a comment that made mention of the effect the bombshells may have on the children. “The pain it will undoubtedly cause them isn’t worth anything,” the person continued. Someone else wrote, “No shame in her game.”

Multiple people agreed, “The way she turned on him once he was in the ground is sad. Telling us that man’s secrets for what? She’s so gross.”

Last year, Holker debuted her new boyfriend, tech CEO Adam Edmunds. The romance spurred ridicule from tWitch’s fans, who proclaimed that she moved on too fast after soft-launching her and the entrepreneur’s blended family on Instagram.

In 2024, she moved herself and her three kids into a new home, saying that their former home had become a host of nightmares and paranormal-like occurrences. Moreover, the “Hit the Floor” showstopper promises to one day demolish the Oak Tree Inn, where tWitch’s body was found one day after he disappeared from their Encino home.

”That motel will cease to exist. I don’t know how, and I don’t care how much money it costs, but my goal is to buy it and tear it down,” she shares, proposing a dance studio may be built in its place in honor of her former lover.