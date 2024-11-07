‘Let Twitch Kids See His Family!!’: Stephen Boss’ Brother Reunites with His Kids for the First Time Since the Dancer’s Passing Two Years Ago Amid Family Tensions with Widow Allison Holker

The family of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has reunited with the late dancer’s kids for the first time since his passing almost two years ago.

Tensions have flared between his mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and his brother, Dré Rose and his widow who has been accused of causing their family’s estrangement.

Allison Holker, the mother of tWitch’s three children— adopted daughter, Weslie, 16; son, Maddox, 8; and youngest daughter, Zaia, 5 — recently faced accusations that she kept tWitch’s biological kids from their paternal family, seemingly intensifying an already painful loss. But it seems that the separation, in some ways, has come to an end.

It seems after years of back and forth, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ brother has finally been allowed to see his nephew and niece. (Photos: Allisonholker/Instagram; Ladycalexa/Instagram.)

For a while, things looked really bad between the wife and her husband’s family in the public’s eye, which heightened after Holker recently debuted her new relationship online. Holker’s last post of tWitch was shared on Fathers’ Day in 2024, but she has since claimed that “Life is good” following the passing of her children’s father.

In August 2023, Dré shared a public message about the family conflict, revealing in an Instagram post that, despite his efforts to keep their issues private, he felt compelled to speak out. He suggested that Holker’s approach has led to an “atmosphere of estrangement” between the children and their grandmother.

“Over the past months, we have observed a series of actions and attitudes that, in our perspective, do not foster an environment conducive to healing and unity,” he stated in part, alluding to Holker’s treatment of their family. The family’s issues reportedly stem from a dispute over an NDA that Holker allegedly asked the family to sign, which the family didn’t agree with.

Dré claimed the agreement’s terms inadvertently impacted the “So You Think You Can Dance” star’s children, who, according to him, have been “drawn into the complexities of adult disputes, effectively being weaponized in the process.”

The kids’ uncle further expressed his disappointment over the lack of consistent “communication” with the children, claiming that his family had not been included in their activities, adding, “It’s disheartening that their interactions with their grandmother, and the wider family, have been noticeably limited.”

Although more than a year has passed since Dré’s post, things have seemingly gotten better. When Zaia turned 5, Holker, Rose, and Connie all posted Instagram tributes on Nov. 3.

Holker’s post was endearing: “It’s my babygirl ZAIAs BIRTHDAY today! She is 5 going on 20. I am so proud of how far she has come. My angel has a heart of gold and the scream of a lion.”

Fans flooded her comments saying sending her well wishes. Some said, “She looks so much like her daddy,’ while others said, “Nothing beats family.”

However, one follower addressed the family’s tensions directly, commenting, “Poor baby, the mother DOESNT allow her to see her GRANDMOTHER… Stop being a [snake emoji] @allisonholker let Twitch kids see HIS FAMILY!!!”

Dré posted his own birthday greeting to the little one, attached with a family photo of himself holding Zaia and Maddox in his arms.

“Baby Girl Z, Wow, the big 5 already! Time flies, and each moment with you is more precious than the last. Your pure and beautiful spirit lights up any room, and it’s a joy to watch you grow into a wonderful young girl,” the uncle shared.

“Always remember, your ancestors, including your father, are watching over you with love and protection. Uncle Dee loves you so much and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll do. Keep shining bright, my dear.”

Many followers expressed support for his sentiments, asking if the picture was recent as they cheered him on for being able to see his niece and nephew.

“Yes. Got to spend some time for the first time since Dec 2022,” Dré replied.

Another person added, “That’s awesome glad you get to see them, that’s what your brother would want.”

Connie’s post for Zaia was equally warm, “From AZ to CA. HAPPY HAPPY 5TH BIRTHDAY to our sweet little Zaia! How time is flying by… it is such a blessing to see you grow.”

She added, “With your cute little smile and staunch determination, I can’t wait to see all the world brings to you! I love you, sweetie! I know Daddy is smiling and surrounding you with his loving presence on your special day.”

Her followers, however, did not hold back on their opinions.

“Happy birthday sweet girl. Grandma please, honest with your captions, you should mention how their mum is keeping them/you guys away from each others, the kids will grow up and see your IG page, they need to know you and your family tried EVERYTHING to remain in their lives but their mum has selfishly refused!!!” one person wrote.

Another asked, “Are you allowed to send the grandchildren gifts for their birthdays & Christmas?” The grandmother did not answer this question.

But one person centered the conversation, writing, “Stephen lives on through his children… that can never be taken away.”

The family tension began after the tragic passing of the executive producer/DJ of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” however it’s unclear exactly when. When tWitch died by suicide, he left no will to determine how his assets or future assets should be divided.

Holker, who also danced on “So You Think You Can Dance,” filed a California Spousal Property Petition to establish her legal right to her late husband’s assets. She requested control over his assets to support their children, including her teenage daughter, whom Boss had adopted. This move reportedly did not sit well with Boss’s mother, who had different ideas regarding access to his estate.

A legal decision was reached on April 26, 2023, according to E! News, when the Superior Court of California granted Holker Boss’ interest in the couple’s community property that included several assets, including Stephen Boss Productions, Inc., his Goldman Sachs investment account, royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, and Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.

This provided Holker with the financial resources she needed to support the children, though it appears it did not fully resolve the family’s tensions.

While Holker may have moved on in some ways, the conflict with Boss’s family lingers. For the children’s sake, many hope the adults can reconcile to ensure that their grieving process isn’t further complicated by ongoing estrangement.