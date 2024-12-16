‘Is He Watching You with that New White Man’: Allison Holker’s Sweet Tribute to ‘tWitch’ Derails After Fans Bring Up Her New Man

**‘Is He Watching You with that New White Man’: Allison Holker Remembers ‘tWitch’ Two Years After He Committed Suicide, Grudge Holding Fans Bring Up Her New Relationship

Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the day Stephen “tWitch” Boss tragically took his own life, leaving behind his wife, their two children and his teenage stepdaughter.

Although his wife and widow, Allison Holker, recently moved on, debuting her new boyfriend earlier this year, and sold their family home, it seems she hasn’t completely forgotten about her former husband of nine years.

On Dec. 13, she uploaded an old family photo of herself holding their then-infant daughter Zaia, while her eldest daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie Renae Fowler, sat to her right.

Boss can be seen sitting to her left and next to him was their son, Maddox, giving half of a smile. The family of five sat color coordinated wearing variations of cream, tan, and white clothing.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, gets slammed for finding love again two years after losing her husband. (Photo: @sir_twitch_alot; Instagram)

Under the photo, Holker wrote a special message. “Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us,” she said.

Addressing her late husband directly, the mother of three continued, “You are always on our hearts and we will always love you. We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you.”

Many of Holker’s followers sent her messages of support and love to show her some comfort.

However, not everyone cared for the tribute, as some denounced her for getting with her new boyfriend less than two years after her husband’s passing.

One person sarcastically asked, “Is he watching you with that new yt man?”

Another said, “Wasn’t she flaunting some man all over the internet recently. 304. Bye”

A third person who disapproved of Holker’s new romance sarcastically wrote, “Sure bet he’s glad you’ve moved on so quickly.”

The well-known dancer and choreagrapher surprised fans back in late August when she soft launched her relationship with her new boyfriend, CEO tech Adam Edmunds.

Holker’s post showed the shadows of two figures — one being hers — holding hands. Less than two weeks later, they two stepped out together at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, confirming they were an item.

She explained to People a few weeks later in September that it was her 16-year-old daughter that gave her the stamp of approval to date again. They all hung out together for the first time during an outing at Universal Studios.

Fowler told People, “There wasn’t like a standout moment. I met him. I was like, this is a good guy. I like him, and as long as my mom’s happy, obviously, I don’t mind what happens.”

But for fans, it’s not that simple. It shocked the world that the beloved dancer who rose to stardom on the dance competition series “So You Think You Can Dance,” had suddenly passed away. In addition, to expanding their family, they grew their own fan bases by doing dance challenges together online and constantly sharing photos of each other and their family.

What was even harder to grasp is that Boss took his own life just three days after his nine-year anniversary with Holker.

In December 2022, it was reported that Boss checked into a motel and died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Staff members discovered his body the next morning.

There was also some contention due to tWitch’s family implying that they had not seen the children since his passing. However, that all changed just weeks before Thanksgiving, when his bother, Dré Rose, revealed he recently reunited with the two youngest kids.

It’s unclear if tWitch’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, was present for the reunion.