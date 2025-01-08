Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Issues Fiery Response to Claims She’s ‘Disgracing’ His Name Following Outrage Over Dancer’s Addiction

The close friends and family of beloved dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss have publicly blasted his widow, Allison Holker, following her explosive interview with People magazine.

The controversy erupted after Holker wrote a book about her children’s father and made jarring claims about discovering drugs among his effects after his tragic death by suicide in December 2022. This also comes months after she declared to the world that she is dating again.

The situation reached a boiling point when several members of Boss’ inner circle, including his cousin Darielle, took to social media to challenge Holker’s narrative, revealing that family members were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) just to attend his funeral.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, gets slammed for upcoming memoir. (Photo: @sir_twitch_alot; Instagram)



“Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral,” Darielle wrote, adding, “She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no.”

When people asked about the nondisclosure agreement, the cousin shared that Boss’ mother was also asked to sign one.

She added, “I’m so tired of keeping my f-cking mouth shut bro. You did our family so mf dirty.”

Most shockingly, Darielle disputed Holker’s claims about finding drugs, revealing that Boss only smoked weed, and was actively trying to quit. She also cited public records, stating, “The autopsy report is f-cking public bro. He didn’t even have anything in his system when he died.”

The autopsy report is fucking public bro.

He didn’t even have anything in his system when he died. https://t.co/AEdjh5jwfu pic.twitter.com/ulmbNTjgJr — BIG ELLE 🍒 (@wthDARIELLE) January 7, 2025

This revelation directly contradicts Holker’s account of discovering what she described as a “cornucopia” of drugs, including mushrooms and pills, hidden in shoeboxes while cleaning out their closet.

The timing and manner of the alleged NDA distribution particularly upset family members, with Darielle confirming they were “being passed out” as mourners arrived at the funeral.

Many fans rushed to defend the family, questioning why Holker would share these details, even if they were true, on the platform.

One person wrote, “Wait- she had y’all sign the NDAs at the funeral before y’all walked in? Or she sent it another way prior to the funeral? It’s clear she got possibly got paid for an ‘exclusive’ story with People Magazine.”

“As we walked in,” the cousin replied. “They were being passed out.”

Another cousin, Zachary Boss Silas, addressed the NDA and allegations on his Instagram. He said the family was told they were signing it to protect their loved one’s legacy.

“It was difficult to navigate the whole concept of signing a piece of paper in order to see my cousin, who I loved,” said Boss Silas.

Boss Silas continued saying Holker has “zero interest in protecting his legacy.”

“You leverage Stephen’s death to elevate yourself,” he said. “It’s sad.”

He went on to share, “We’ve got to pull back the layers and see just a tidbit of what Stephen had to endure,” referring to Holker’s current actions.

Another cousin posted comments from some people in the dance world, including Courtney Ann Platt and Comfort Fedoke. “Allison Holker .. shady. I’m not gon say nothing else, just read. Courtney from TWitch’s season of SYTYCD,” the cousin wrote.

Allison Holker .. shady. I’m not gon say nothing else, just read. Courtney from TWitch’s season of SYTYCD pic.twitter.com/BDemCdziuI — geetee⚜️ (@lookin4gee) January 7, 2025

Comfort Fedoke has spoken. Fuck Allison Holker pic.twitter.com/BQwnffjiHy — geetee⚜️ (@lookin4gee) January 7, 2025

Choreographer Emmanual Hurd fired off a firestorm of allegations towards Boss’ widow in a lengthy Instagram post.

“DEAR ALLISON….You have lied for the LAST TIME on my brother. He was ‘ABSOLUTELY’ NO ADDICT!!,” Hurd began. “You will say and do ANYTHING for a dollar!! An addict? YOU ARE THE ONE that was messing with the COKE, MOLLY AND X! I have ALLLLL THE PROOF!”

Hurd continued with several allegations, restating that Holker made Boss’ mother sign an NDA to view the dancer’s body, eluding to the deceased dancer and Holker being in a toxic relationship, and stating that tWitch would still be alive if he had not suggested the pair work on their marriage. Hurd then concluded his scathing message with piercing words, “Last question: Wasn’t it YOUR GUN that was used? Keep playing with MY BROTHERS NAME!! This is the YEAR OF TRUTH!”

Fitness trainer Kelly Gibson commented on Holker’s intentions under a post on People’s Instagram page.

“This whole thing made me sad. He’s gone. Why tear apart this name?” asked Gibson. “I was fully supportive about you moving in and being happy but this@paycheck was not worth disgracing his name.”

Holker promptly responded to Gibson, writing, “@innergizeyou I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support.”

From the family members to members of the dance world, the sentiment remained consistent that Holker had made enemies with those who also loved her deceased husband.

The controversy extends beyond the alleged NDAs to allegations of family separation.

Boss’ brother, Dré Rose, previously addressed these issues in an August 2023 Instagram post, expressing concern about an “atmosphere of estrangement” between the children and their grandmother, Connie Alexander.

“Over the past months, we have observed a series of actions and attitudes that, in our perspective, do not foster an environment conducive to healing and unity,” Rose stated, while also bringing up the NDA.

Social media users have rallied behind the Boss family, with many criticizing Holker’s handling of the situation.

An X user tweeted, “I’m not even gonna say it. But this white woman is doing everything BUT protecting her Black children and her Black husband’s legacy. She could’ve kept this in her therapist’s office. SMH.”

Despite the ongoing tensions, there were brief moments of apparent reconciliation.

When Boss’ youngest daughter Zaia turned 5 in November 2024, both sides of the family shared loving tributes. Rose was there to celebrate his niece after the mom allegedly kept him from seeing her and his nephew.

Similarly, grandmother Connie expressed her joy, writing, “From AZ to CA. HAPPY HAPPY 5TH BIRTHDAY to our sweet little Zaia! How time is flying by… it is such a blessing to see you grow.”

However, the recent People magazine interview has reignited family tensions. Rose shared messages on his Instagram Story that apparently were from one of Boss’ old friends, who stated, “He would never do this to you if the show was on the other foot.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ brother Dré Rose shared posts from friends and fans who are against Allison Holker sharing details about her deceased husband. (Photo: Instagram/ @d8rknight )

Another post shared by Rose labeled Holker a “disgrace and despicable human” for writing a book and sharing these intimate details about the former “Ellen DeGeneres” co-executive producer and DJ.

Holker is the mother to their three children — adopted daughter Weslie, 16; son Maddox, 8; and daughter Zaia, 5 — whose well-being remains at the center of the family’s concerns.

With her book on the horizon and the family’s strong opposition to her recent disclosures, the rift between Boss’ widow and his relatives appears to be widening rather than healing, leaving the children caught in the middle of this increasingly public dispute.