‘Now You’re Selling His Personal Story’: Stephen Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Gets Slammed for Airing tWitch’s Drug Addiction and Sexual Trauma Two Years After His Passing

Allison Holker, the widow of television personality and hip-hop dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, is revealing personal secrets about her late husband.

Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, 2022, is described as an introverted man who strived to be the “perfect” dad to their children. But news that his official cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner sent the world into shock.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ personal history with drugs and abuse gets exposed by his widow, Allison, Holker, in shocking interview more than two years after his passing. (Photo: @sir_twitch_alot; Instagram)

People magazine spoke to Holker for an exclusive sitdown interview, where the 36-year-old dancer revealed the “triggering moment” she learned that Boss had an addiction problem after his passing.

“It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out,” she stated. “But it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that.”

Holker claimed she discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs, including mushrooms and pills, inside tWitch’s shoeboxes while cleaning out a closet and picking out an outfit for his funeral.

“He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn’t want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much,” she explained.

The trained dancer and choreographer discovered more about her husband’s past through his writings, noting that “he went through a lot as a child and never faced it.” He said she was aware he would smoke marijuana in their guest house after their kids went to sleep. She even claims Boss alluded to being sexually abused as a child by a male figure in one of his journal entries.

“It’s hard to think that he never opened up to someone and wanted to face it, to get through on the other side,” Holker shared. “I really hope people dealing with the same thing will help themselves out of the shadows and [know] you’re going to be OK.”

People posted the front page of Holker’s cover story, highlighting Boss’ “Addiction, Depression and Childhood Abuse” on the magazine’s Instagram page. The comment section filled up with users blasting the mother of three for sharing tWitch’s private affairs with the world.

“If someone literally died to keep a secret why would you share it? That poor man,” one person asked, to which another replied, “To help others. Suicide is not the answer. He left three beautiful children without a father.”

Someone else harshly stated, “Why would you expose him like this without his consent?! I get the helping others trope but I find it disrespectful.”

Shockingly, many accused Holker of using Boss’ life and story for personal gain. One said, “So now you’re selling HIS personal story. Absolutely disgusting.”

Another like-minded individual argued, “Don’t use his story to make money. If he wanted the world to know he would have told the world.”

Thinking of their children, one person said, “Details she should keep private for her kids. They’ve already been through so much.”

Holker’s new memoir, “This Far,” will hit bookstores on Feb. 4. The 240-page book will feature the Utah native explaining how she “navigated the emotional and financial aftermath of Stephen’s choice” after having to sell their family home to make ends meet.

Boss married Holker on Dec. 10, 2013, in Paso Robles, California. The couple were raising three children together. Boss also adopted Holker’s 16-year-old daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

Their son Maddox was born in March 2016. Maddox was followed by a daughter, Zaia, in November 2019.

Less than three years after tWitch’s suicide, Holker began dating Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds. They announced the relationship’s “soft launch” with an Instagram post in August 2024 before making their public debut at a New York Fashion Week event in September.

“I will say this: I’m extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood, and fully loved. And I’m really, really grateful for that,” Holker told People when talking about her new tech entrepreneur boyfriend in September.

Allison Holker Is Dating Tech CEO Adam Edmunds#djtwitch pic.twitter.com/4tFDixjAny — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) December 6, 2024

While appearing in an October 2024 video on the SoFi YouTube channel, Holker spoke about the difficulty of getting access to tWitch’s remaining assets and separate bank account following his death. The Montgomery-born entertainer did not leave a will.

“I never took ownership over his accounts for about four to five months,” Holker explained. “Now, luckily, I had my own accounts and my own finances that were in a really, really healthy, great place, because that could have been four or five months with no money.”

Holker also recalled the emotional turmoil of having to prove her relation to the deceased “Magic Mike XXL” cast member. She said, “It’s a really emotional thing to have to do that in every single place. [To] prove that you were married, prove that there was a death.”