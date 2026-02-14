‘You Basically Completely Insulted Him’: Stephen tWitch’s Boss’ Kids Skip Allison Holker’s Shocking Engagement, Leaving Social Media In an Uproar

Alison Holker‘s latest life update was meant to be a cause for celebration, but for her, it just added fuel to the fire.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” star was married to co-star Stephen “tWitch” Boss for nine years before he tragically passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2022.

But many of Holker’s decisions since his passing have online users skeptical about whether she truly loved her husband and took time to properly grieve his loss.

From speaking with financial advisers the day after tWitch’s death, to releasing a memoir about his substance abuse, and addressing the controversy with his biological family, these events and more have left people feeling uneasy. This discomfort was further amplified by a new development in Holker’s life after tWitch.

Allison Holker reveals engagement to CEO boyfriend three years after Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ passing. (Photo: Allisonholker/Instagram.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Issues Fiery Response to Claims She’s ‘Disgracing’ His Name Following Outrage Over Dancer’s Addiction

And while some fans may not have been able to move on yet, Holker shocked social media by revealing her engagement to software company CEO Adam Edmunds. The announcement came via an Instagram post with images of the romantic proposal and the party that followed.

Dressed in a red satin gown, Holker posed with her soon-to-be husband, who wore a classic black suit and button-down shirt. Images showed the two standing in front of a red-and-pink floral backdrop, with red candles placed around them, during the actual proposal.

Other pictures show Holker’s eldest daughter, Weslie Fowler, 17, and Adams’ three sons, all of whom were in attendance to celebrate the engagement.

In a direct message to Edmunds after their proposal, Holker called it the “most romantic night of [her] life.”

“I am so in love with you Adam. Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids lives. I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are My person at my side. You and your kids coming into our lives has been the biggest blessing.”

Holker welcomed her eldest daughter, Fowler, into a relationship prior to Twitch. During their marriage, they welcomed a son, Maddox Laurel, 9, and a daughter, Zaia, 5, both of whom were not present to celebrate the engagement.

She explained that the event was a surprise birthday party (Feb. 6) that turned into a surprise proposal with their loved ones present, although the reveal came weeks later on Feb. 13.

The 38-year-old also posted with viral pop star Clinton Keane, whom Adams commissioned to sing “I Guess I’m In Love.”

Holker went on to pledge herself to Edmunds, writing, “Adam, I will always support you, hold you and love you! You are my everything, Adam,” before writing lyrics to Keane’s song to express her feelings.

She did get plenty of supportive comments from people who were happy that she was able to find love again. Like one fan who wrote, “Congrats @allisonholker you are a beautiful person inside and out!!! The way you moved through grief with grace. Love you girl.”

Others who didn’t approve of the engagement or her caption wrote, “So disrespectful to Twitch’s memory. You basically completely insulted him.”

Another person who was offended by the caption defended tWitch and wrote, “The most romantic night of your life? What about the years with your husband who killed himself … allegedly …”

Someone else felt disturbed by Holker and tWitch’s kids together were missing the loving moment, said, “Congrats but all your kids should’ve been a part of the celebration! Why did you leave tWitch’s kids out! Way to go so happy for you.”

Daily Mail readers felt the same, expressing concern over the timeline of when she began dating Adam, only 16 months after tWitch’s passing, wrote, “There’s something wrong with this woman” and “She was nothing without Twitch.”

Another said, “She didn’t waste any time, did she? And meanwhile, she is keeping the kids away from Twitch’s family.”

Coming to Holker’s defense, one person wrote, “Doesn’t mean she doesn’t love Twitch any more.”

Besides speaking to financial advisers due to tWitch not having a will, and releasing a memoir, Holker’s issues with tWitch’s biological family is what really sparked red flags.

In August 2023, his brother Dré Rose accused Holker of keeping Boss’ children away from his biological family and their grandmother Connie Alexander. Furthermore, Rose said this estrangement was due to the family not signing the NDA that Holker presented to them.

Holker publicly ignored the drama and instead moved on with Edmunds in September 2024, less than two years after tWitch’s death.

But, more of tWitch’s loved ones, who knew both of them, defended his name after Holker claimed she discovered Boss was using drugs to cope with a mental illness.

His cousin Darielle shared on X that not only were drugs not found in his system in the autopsy, but she also insisted that Holker asked the family to sign an NDA just to attend the funeral.

Holker has also sold the home she bought two years after tWitch passed, and has officially moved to Utah.