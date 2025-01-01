‘Why Is She Dressed Like She’s 20?’: North West’s Skimpy ‘Push Up Corset’ Sparks Online Fury as Mom Kim Kardashian Gets the Blame

Kim Kardashian is catching some flak over her daughter’s outfit.

On Dec. 30, the ex-wife of rapper Kanye West star uploaded a 14-slide carousel that was a range of different photos she took with some of her family for Christmas.

She posed alongside her children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm West, her sister Kourtney Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, Kourtney’s sons Mason and Rocky, Khloe’s son Tatum, and Robert Kardashian Sr.’s cousin Ci Ci Bussey. The crew can be seen posing with their model faces and making funny faces in other photos with the kids.

Kim Kardashian and 11-year-old daughter North West (Photos: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

However, several people looked past the family moment to hone in on young North and her outfit. The 11-year-old was seen wearing a black puffer skirt, a white corset with a tie, and a black blazer on top. To finish out the ’fit, she had on black tights and nearly knee-high fur boots.

It seems many were not fans of her outfit and they made it known in the comments of Kim’s post. One person wrote, “Bruh she’s 11 why is she dressed like she’s 20.”

Another said, “Should prob dress your girls a little more modest you don’t want them to have a future like yours. Ran throughhh.”

On X another asked, “Now why is north in a push up corset at 11 years old?”

Someone else said, “It’s no reason why at 11 years old Kim let North wear a push up bra with a shirt that’s pushing her bra up , a full face & heels like what’s the point of that ? Kids not kids but for so long.”

Kim’s sons, Saint and Psalm, were wearing similar simple outfits. Both had on baggy pants, black tees, black bomber jackets and sneakers. Her youngest daughter, Chicago, sported an all-red outfit that consisted of a leather corset dress, a tee shirt under it, and cowgirl-like boots.

It’s not clear who may have picked out the children’s outfits but it wouldn’t be hard to believe if North picked it out herself. At her young age she already has an idea of what kind of styles she is into.

In October, Kim interviewed North for Interview Magazine asking her what styles inspire her. She responded, “I like streetwear and the ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!”

She also spoke about what plans she has to be involved in fashion one day. Last year she did an interview with I-D Co in which she was asked the typical question most kids are asked.

“What do you want to be when you are older?”

Her answer contained a slew of occupations. She said, “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

But towards the end, she mentioned wanting to own her own clothing line like her father, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand and her mother’s shapewear and clothing brand called Skims.

She said, “Also, one day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”