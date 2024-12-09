‘She’s Had Enough’: Bianca Censori Leaves Kanye West ‘Scrambling’ Over New Demands Following Reports ‘He Pushed Her Too Far’

It seems Kanye West’s whirlwind lifestyle might be catching up with him, as a new report suggests his wife, Bianca Censori, has grown frustrated with the lack of stability in their lives.

The couple have been traveling around the world and more recently across Japan over the last few months. But now Censori is tired of the international jet-setting and wants to settle down, a tabloid claims.

Apparently, the Australian native has been miserable not having a stable place to rest her head, and now the former billionaire is making moves to change that.

Gossip site In Touch Weekly reports that an unnamed source close to the couple said the 29-year-old has been pushing for a more settled life after two years of near-constant travel.

Rumors suggest Bianca Censori persuaded her husband, Kanye West, to purchase a house in California to provide more stability in their lives. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

“The moving around and the constant changing of plans is driving her up the wall, and she finally put her foot down and demanded they get a home base,” the site’s purported insider claimed.

Censori has reportedly set her sights on Los Angeles, where she has a strong network of friends.

“L.A. is where she wants to be. She loves it there but being halfway around the world was very lonely for her,” the outlet said it’s supposed source added. The person said that she would even consider relocating to her native country in Australia.

According to the anonymous mouthpiece, when Censori shares that the globetrotting lifestyle is an issue with her husband, he tries to pacify her with his words. But now she’s grown tired of him “telling her it would just be another week.”

“Anytime she complained,” the shadowy quote machine claims, “He’d promise they were leaving, then go back on it. She felt as though she was being held hostage, and that says a lot about where her head is at.” It also speaks to the rumors that Censori and West have recently had some problems in their marriage.

After noting that the architect “has not been happy” with how he has her living, the insider says that Ye “finally realized he pushed her too far and he’s scrambling to fix things.”

The result? In November 2024, the “Vultures” chart-topper purchased a $35 million mansion.

According to Realtor, they now own an 11-bedroom, 18-bathroom estate in the exclusive Beverly North Park community and acquired the property through the same LLC Kanye used to purchase his Malibu property in 2021. The buy comes just weeks after the rapper controversially sold the Malibu property at a $36 million loss.

Kanye West New $35 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills, California. (Inside View)



Looking so Beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4Chz3ntLtF — Ye (@ye_world_) October 30, 2024

“Spending this kind of money on a house right now was not in his plan,” the reputed informant’s quotes continued. “He’s 100 percent doing it for Bianca. But it remains to be seen if he will deliver on this promise. If he goes back on it, chances are high she will walk. She has the patience of a saint, but it’s not endless.”

In Touch’s followers on Instagram weighed in on the latest saga between the pair, noting how Kanye has to get it together before he loses his woman.

One person wrote, “Who can blame her! Kanye must be a VERY difficult person to live with!!”

Another person quipped, “She’s had enough of the public nudity,” as one other joked, “It’s getting cold to be walking around naked,” a reference to rumors West forces Censori to dress in skimpy clothing.

Since the two married in late 2022, Bianca’s clothes have been an issue with even foreign government officials chiming in on her wardrobe. And while rumors have said he makes her dress this way, she seems to enjoy it. When the couple recently renewed their vows, she was dressed scantily to the ceremony.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori spotted in LA 📸 pic.twitter.com/NuODXJyxQY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 21, 2024

A fourth comment spoke directly to her, saying, “You should have left him a long time ago.”

Becoming more stable could be great for the “College Dropout” rapper, as his ex-wife and mother of his four children Kim Kardashian says his constant travel prevents him from seeing his kids regularly, making her feel like a single parent.

Kanye’s grand gesture highlights a significant shift in their dynamic, showing she may have more power than people suggest. Whether it’s enough to stabilize their marriage remains to be seen.