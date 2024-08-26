‘We’ve Seen Everything She Has to Show’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Forced to Make Drastic Transformation In Korea to Avoid Prison

Fans have grown accustomed to seeing Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, flaunt provocative outfits wherever she goes. But during a recent trip to South Korea with her stepchildren, she turned heads by opting for a look that surprised many.

The 29-year-old was photographed at a South Korean airport with three of Kanye’s kids: North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Surprisingly, she was dressed in a cream-colored capri set with a long-sleeve crew neck top, a paperboy hat, and heels, even carrying Kanye’s daughter Chicago in her arms. Notably absent was Saint, Kanye’s 8-year-old son, who was reportedly in Madrid with his mom, Kim Kardashian, according to Page Six.

Censori, an Australian native who once headed architecture at West’s Yeezy brand, traveled to South Korea with his children for Kanye’s “Vultures 2” listening event.

While there, she was snapped shopping in Seoul with her preteen stepdaughter, North, and the 24-time Grammy winner. Paparazzi flicks showed Censori was wearing a cream plastic cape with a hood, a far cry from her usual risqué style.

The “Jesus Walks” chart-topper seemed to be on the same vibe as his spouse, sporting cream-colored hoodie and sweatpants.

There could be a couple of reasons behind this unexpected change in style.

Firstly, South Korea has strict laws against nudity. In fact, public nudity in the country can lead to misdemeanor imprisonment or a fine of up to 100,000 won. The Seoul Law Group clarifies that exposing oneself in public is considered a sex offense under South Korea’s Punishment Of Minor Offenses Act, Article 3, and labeled as “Obscene Exposure.”

South Korean law describes this as “Any person who embarrasses or offends other people by excessively exposing his/her genital, buttock or any other intimate part of his/her body in public places.” However, though the punishment does not seem severe, what is considered “obscene” is still subjective and depends on the circumstances, meaning harsher punishments could be enacted.

Another reason for Censori’s more modest outfit could be the presence of Kanye’s kids.

Back in July, she toned down her look while out in public with the kids, opting for a $2300 cream-colored Phoebe Philo turtleneck dress, Page Six reported.

It’s unclear if Kim Kardashian has any input on how Censori dresses around her young children or if Kanye enforces a dress code for his wife. It’s also possible that the stepmom decided on her own to dress more conservatively around the minors.

Also during their South Korean trip, Bianca was spotted in another cream-colored number and fur boots. Once again, she was fully covered from head to toe.

This shift in style is noteworthy considering the couple’s recent run-in with the Italian government over their provocative outfits. Italian officials, frustrated the couple’s disregard for local decency standards, issued a warning that their fashion choices could lead to legal consequences.

“Your clothing (and behaviour) must be decent,” Andrea Giordani from Florence Tourism and Promotion Office told the Daily Mail in 2023.

Giordani emphasized that Kanye and Bianca had broken the “code of Enjoy and Respect Florence,” especially after they were spotted in Venice allegedly engaging in a lewd act on a boat. The couple is now banned from using Venezia Turismo Motascafi, and an investigation is ongoing.

Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Covers Up During Trip to Korea After Laws Threaten Prison Time and Expensive Fine for Provocative Outfits (Photo: @johnmonopoly/ Instagram)

Unlike Italy, the U.S. is generally more lenient about public modes of dress, although laws against public nudity and indecent exposure still exist.

Censori recently tested these boundaries by wearing a skimpy distressed bikini top that barely covered her chest, paired with silver tights, at a Los Angeles KFC. Security footage captured the couple ordering food at the counter, and while they weren’t asked to leave, the internet had plenty to say.

“Damn, she never covers up, does she?” one person commented. Another chimed in, “No way his wife went into KFC looking like a prostitute.”

A third comment read, “What’s with her being naked in the public more than porn stars in porn videos.”

Some even criticized Kanye, with one comment reading, “Bro a full outfit on @ZARA costs $100 come on.”

Censori’s brief change in fashion while in South Korea didn’t appease fans, either. One commenter wrote, “There’s something seriously wrong with these two.”

“Every time this womans is in the news it is just sad. I feel for her and wish her the best,” said another.

A third comment read, “We’ve seen everything she has to show. How can it be a ‘new’ look?”

Despite the backlash, it doesn’t seem like Censori plans to change her style anytime soon, especially since the former Def Jam artist seems to like it that way.

Kanye ostensibly is at the helm of her style choices, as the fashion aficionado has a habit of making the women in his life his muse.

Amber Rose recently said that he influenced how she dressed when they dated between 2008 and 2010.

Kardashian has also credited her ex-husband for transforming her style.

One of the last relationships West was in before marrying Censori was with Julia Fox, who told the press that he would tell her what to wear during their whirlwind romance.