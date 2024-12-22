‘Terrible Actress’: Fans Claim Ben Affleck ‘Ruined’ ‘Unstoppable’ Rollout with Jennifer Lopez Casting as He Grows Closer with Ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez‘s movie “Unstoppable,” produced by her estranged husband Ben Affleck, turned out to be a big flop when it recently hit theaters in the United Kingdom, earning a little less than the cost of a Chanel bag.

Early reports claim the film has been dropped out of cinemas after just one week of release.

The biographical drama, which tells the inspiring story of wrestler Anthony Robles, is available on Prime in the United States. It features Lopez in the role of Judy, the athlete’s mother.

Jennifer Lopez dismisses compliments from Ben Affleck about her acting in a new movie he produced. (Photos: @jlo/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Images,)



Despite the actress’s promotional efforts throughout Europe, including a visit to London, the film struggled to capture audience attention. The movie ranked as the 55th-most-watched film during its release week before completely disappearing from hundreds of theaters, according to The U.S. Sun.

RadarOnline reported that the film only made the equivalent of $3,900 in its opening week.

This isn’t her first big tank in the U.K. According to the British Film Institute, Lopez’s latest album “This Is Me… Now,” released in February, tanked by failing to crack the top 20 albums of the month. Coincidentally, like her age and “Unstoppable,” that project entered the market at 55.

Some quarters of the public have been particularly critical at the news of the film’s U.K. fate. When the Daily Mail posted a story about its failure at the box office some of the tabloid’s readers suggested Affleck won’t have any success as a producer as long as the “Selena” singer is attached to his projects.

One reader stated, “She doesn’t sell tickets, Ben ruined it by putting her in the movie. People will stay away because she’s in it, terrible actress and worse associations.”

Another said, “Why would some of those actors agree to do a film with her? Also, she canceled her tour because no one bought tickets.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, a third added, “Tour was cancelled as tickets were not selling even after the price was reduced. Her career is over with the Sean Combs case, now there is a child case involving JLO.”

In addition to battling rumors about her fourth divorce, YouTuber BJ Investigates aka That Surprise Witness claims Lopez was named in documents from the recent lawsuit filed by Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, after the rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Diddy.

The initial lawsuit filed in October stated that “Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched.”

The content creator also shared alleged screenshots from a lawsuit that show Lopez’s name mentioned in the documents.

Has someone uncovered a mistake in the

Jane Doe vs Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit documents?



YouTuber & former attorney allegedly found Jennifer ‘J Lo’ Lopez’s name in the lawsuit instead of ‘Celebrity B’.



Source: Suprise Witnes pic.twitter.com/FdjR7E0ZE7 — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 18, 2024

However, as of Dec. 22, the YouTuber changed the banner on her YouTube channel which now reads “Celebrity B is unknown. IDK who it is and never did, Thank you.”

While people want the “Air” star to abandon his ex-partner professionally, he and Lopez supposedly have declared that despite their split they will work hard to remain in each other’s lives personally, according to an alleged source cited by Page Six.

Affleck has a habit of staying in the lives of his exes. Since rumors of him and J.Lo calling it quits emerged, the two-time Oscar winner has been spending a lot of quality time with Jennifer Garner. He shares three children with the “Elektra” actress: daughters Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12.

Their relationship is so close that tabloids are claiming it’s one of the reasons why Garner has not married her boyfriend, John Miller. The two began dating in 2018, quietly split in 2020 and reunited in 2021 — the same year “Bennifer” rekindled their 2000’s romance.

Garner was seen wearing a ring in October, sparking engagement rumors. Despite recently spending the holidays with her ex-husband, the “Deadpool and Wolverine” star was recently seen with a shiny new engagement ring in addition to the gold band she was seen wearing, reports the Daily Mail.

Jennifer Garner sparks John Miller engagement rumors as she rocks diamond ring on THAT finger https://t.co/YLBiDE5VoP — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 22, 2024

When considering the issues with Lopez and the new film, others have suggested alternative platforms than theatrical releases might be more suitable, with one comment reading, “It simply means that people don’t want to pay to see it. The movie might do better on Amazon, because it’s part of the subscription.”

The timing and casting choices have drawn significant criticism.

“Who legitimately thought this movie would do well in the theaters? No one. Just listening to her speak grates on me,” someone said.

Another Daily Mail reader expressed their disappointment saying, “The movie is a bust, people are not that interested in that type of movie at this time of year, especially with JLo playing in the movie!!”

“I feel bad for the actual wrestler the movie was based on. His story is a good one and should have been shared with the public, but putting JLo in the movie was a mistake,” one comment sympathetically noted, “Not only does she not have the skills to be a main character, when she interacts with the other actors she hinders their performance.”

The situation has sparked broader discussions about Lopez’s current standing in the entertainment industry, with audiences particularly vocal about her impact on the film’s success.

At the 2024 Toronto Film Festival in September, her first major public appearance since filing for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, Lopez seemed thrilled to premiere the movie for the attendees. However, her bold cut-out disco ball dress drew harsh criticism from the usual quarters.

Some argued the outfit was inappropriate for her age. Others claimed the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer is starting to feel the pressure of competing with younger stars and wearing the daring gown was a cry of “desperation.”

The fallout from “Unstoppable” and Lopez’s other recent setbacks has left many questioning whether the multi-hyphenate star can recapture her former glory.

Still Lopez won’t be giving up and is already working on her next five projects, according to IMDb. Whether she is acting or producing, she resiliently bounces back and hopes the next project is better than her last, cancel culture be damned.