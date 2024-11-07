‘Ben Who?’: Jennifer Lopez Refuses to Answer Ben Affleck Question During Interview, Instead Praises Cast of New Film as Tensions Rise In Divorce Drama 

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been publicly trying to keep it cute between them since they’ve decided to call their marriage quits.

The Bronx bombshell recently responded to the kind words her soon-to-be ex-husband had to say about her performance in their upcoming film “Unstoppable” which stars Lopez, while Affleck works from behind the scenes as the producer.

Jennifer Lopez dismisses compliment from Ben Affleck about her acting in a new movie he produced. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

After she was told was Affleck said, she was asked how she would describe working under his production. Looking down to find an answer. “I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she said.

Fans reacted to Lopez’s dismissive comment on social media.

One X User posted, “She said ‘Ben who?’ Oh the bad b-tch is BACK.”

A second person who is seemingly a fan of JLo’s said, “Glad she didn’t give the media something to talk about and mention his name also he don’t deserve any praise from her. Love you Jennifer.”

Glad she didn’t give the media something to talk about and mention his name also he don’t deserve any praise from her. Love you Jennifer ❤️ https://t.co/I6N4xvdO4i — Tina (@Tinaestr) November 7, 2024

“She’s like ‘I don’t know him,’” said a third.

Three days prior, Affleck participated in an interview with his pal Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy to talk about their upcoming film “Small Things Like These” with “Entertainment Tonight.” During the chat, Affleck opened up about the “Unstoppable” cast, which includes his estranged wife.

Lopez portrays the mother of the lead character, Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born with one leg and went on to win an NCAA wrestling championship in 2011. Robles’ character is portrayed by actor Jharrel Jerome, although Robles himself performs as a Jerome’s stunt double in the film’s wrestling scenes.

“Jennifer’s spectacular and Anthony — it’s in the movie in part as himself doing the wrestling — and Jharrell’s amazing and Bobby Cannavale, as I said and [director] Billy Goldberg did a great job and Don Cheadle,” Affleck said. “So it’s another one that we’re really really proud of and I think if there’s any sort of key to what success we’ve had so far I feel already.”

He continued, “But even though ‘Small Things’ hasn’t opened yet, it’s just an enormous success for us because of how beautiful it is. We’ve believed in the right people and ‘Unstoppable’ is another example of that.”

Lopez and Affleck have had quite an interesting ride in their love journey. They were first romantically connected in 2002 and got engaged that same year. But by 2004, they ended their engagement and went on to marry and start families with other people. Those relationships did not work out either, and the two ended up finding love again with each other in 2021.

The next year they were engaged again and three months later they wed.

However, it looks like Lopez, who’s been married four times with a few boyfriends in between, is now ready to explore the single life.



In an October interview with Nikki Glaser she said, “Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f-cking do when it’s just me flying on my own.”