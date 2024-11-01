‘Her Acting Skills Have Not Improved’: Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Bad Acting’ Under Fire as Singer’s Passionate Kamala Harris Speech Sparks Backlash

Jennifer Lopez is getting loud about politics in the final days of the presidential race. The actress is one of several Puerto Rican entertainers who have spoken out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris as Election Day draws near.

Lopez, 55, rallied votes for the Democratic nominee at a Las Vegas event on Oct. 31. Her appearance at the political venture comes days after Latinos were ridiculed during a Donald Trump rally by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

The comic made a number of racist jokes at their expense as well as referred to Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage” at the Madison Square Garden event. Lopez hails from the Bronx, New York, but her parents were born and raised in Puerto Rico.

Jennifer Lopez slammed for faking emotion during speech at Kamala Harris rally. (Photo: Jlo/Instagram.)

The island is a commonwealth territory of the U.S. and it’s constitution was drafted by Congress, though the territory retains oversight of its internal government.

The document describes Puerto Rico as “a state which is free of superior authority in the management of its own local affairs but which is linked to the United States of America and hence is part of its political system in a manner compatible with its Federal structure.”

When the Oscar-nominated actress spoke to people in Nevada, she did so echoing the Harris campaign in forging a future of unity and inclusion.

“I promised myself I wouldn’t get emotional, but you know what? … We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should. Our pain matters; we matter. You matter,” Lopez told supporters. At times, it appeared as though she may have been choking back tears.

Just as the “Hustlers” star prepared to say, “I am an American woman,” Lopez closed her eyes, clenched her fist, and appeared to take a breath to regain her composure. She went on to deliver impassioned words, noting her Puerto Rican heritage but also her American upbringing. “And yes, I was born here and we are Americans,” she exclaimed.

Her ability to emote resurfaced as she shared, “I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy, or in this case the good girl, wins. And with an understanding of our past and a faith in our future, I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris for president of the United States, proudly.”

Though Lopez has received praise for some of her on-screen work, not everyone was sold on the authenticity of her display of emotions.

“Bad acting,” a Trump supporter wrote. Someone else critically wrote, “Her acting skills have not improved.” Several others said that her speech cemented their vote for the former president.

Jennifer Lopez: I am Puerto Rican and yes I was born here, and we are Americans. I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actress and I like Hollywood endings and I like it when the good guy, or in this case the good girl wins. And with an understanding of our past, and our faith in… pic.twitter.com/0Elnsy1jIG — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2024

Even Lopez’s use of a teleprompter came under fire with one person writing, “Reading and good actress.” A like-minded individual wrote, “That’s not authentic to me. I believe a speech must come off the top. Genuine feelings and emotions. Nothing written down just straight talk from the heart.”

Comments further derailed when Lopez’s personal life was thrust into the conversation. One Instagram user said, “JLO you always pick the wrong guy!” The entertainer is in the process of divorcing Ben Affleck, her fourth husband since 1997. Wrong picks also include her past romantic relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Their history has resurfaced amid speculation of the mogul’s freak-off tapes exposing other A-list celebrities. The mogul is currently jailed on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges as he awaits a trial set for May 2025.

🚨 JLO WALKS OFF AFTER FAN ASKS ABOUT DIDDY’S ALLEGATIONS



During an autograph session after AFI FEST 2024, Jennifer Lopez abruptly ended the event when a fan asked for her reaction to recent allegations against ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.



Lopez’s demeanor shifted as she… pic.twitter.com/XIFVgYzpxF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 31, 2024

He has been in custody at the controversial Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. A comment stated, “Forget being emotional. What you should be is embarrassed!” Lopez was recently faced with questions about her past with the music executive and a purported tape while signing autographs. The offense provoked her to storm off.

Others criticizing her rally appearance were distracted by her new look. “What happened to her face?” they asked, seemingly observing that her cheeks appeared fuller than in previous outings. Her fans, however, left comments such as “She was amazing! Best celebrity speech yet! Let’s go!”

Other Latino celebrities who have expressed support for Harris include Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony as well as superstar Bad Bunny.