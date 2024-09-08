‘She Needs to Stop Trying So Hard’: Jennifer Lopez Makes Half-Clothed Return to the Red Carpet, Critics Say She ‘Reeks of Desperation’

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a daring cut-out disco ball dress at the premiere of her latest film, “Unstoppable,” during the 2024 Toronto Film Festival. However, the 55-year-old’s choice of attire sparked criticism, with some people arguing that it was inappropriate for her age and role as a mother, viewing it as a cry of “desperation.”

The movie screening marked her first major public outing since filing for divorce from Academy Award-winner Ben Affleck on Aug. 20, ending their two-year marriage.

“Unstoppable” chronicles the real-life journey of wrestler Anthony Robles, who, despite being born with only one leg, made headlines when he achieved the remarkable feat of winning an individual NCAA national championship in 2011 while representing Arizona State University. In the film, Lopez plays Anthony’s mother, Judy.

Bronx bombshell Jennifer Lopez wears a silver disco ball dress with her sides cut out at the premiere of her new movie “Unstoppable” at the TIFF Festival. (Instagram/ @JLO)

For the Sept. 6 screening, Lopez popped out in a floor-length silver Tamara Ralph dress featuring high splits on both sides, tied together with large and floppy black velvet bows. The sexy gown exposed peek-a-boo glimpses of her breasts and hips.

Her outfit was complemented by her wearing Dolce & Gabbana platform heels, Hassanzadeh jewelry, and carrying a metallic Judith Leiber clutch, according to People.

Despite her haute couture fashion choice, the response from fans was mixed.

After Extra TV shared photos from the TIFF red carpet, some fans praised her look, with one stating, “MUVA [heart eyes and smiles] SHE ATE.”

Another fan added, “She Looks Great! People have a lot of hate and negativity. La Diva Lopez.”

Many more fans were not impressed, with one commenting mockingly, “Hey look at me… Desperation.”

Another added, “Wreaks of desperation but ok it’s sparkly.”

Critics didn’t hold back, with another saying, “She needs to stop trying so hard!” and “Always trying to get attention. Ben doesn’t care! Bye bye.”

The negative feedback continued, with comments like, “Her children need her and she’s out looking for another victim” and “This is getting so old with JLO….overexposure everywhere. No class. Sad for her children.”

One particularly harsh critic remarked, “The thirst is real.”

Lopez’s latest divorce from Affleck marks her fourth in the last 27 years.

In 1997, around the time of her breakout film “Selena,” she married for the first time to Ojani Noa. They were married for less than a year.

She then married her second husband, Chris Judd, in 2002.

Her longest marriage was to singer-turned-actor Marc Anthony in 2004, with whom she shares twins.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002, after her divorce from Judd, and rekindled their relationship in 2021, marrying in 2022. Unfortunately, their union was short-lived. Lopez filed for divorce in August, citing April 26, 2024, as their separation date.

“Unstoppable” is the last project Lopez and Affleck worked on together as a married couple, co-producing the biopic under the “Daredevil” actor’s production company, Artists Equity, which he runs with Matt Damon.

Affleck did not attend the TIFF festival, opting to work out of the Los Angeles office on the same day of the premiere, according to the New York Post.

Paparazzi captured pictures of the actor in a navy blue suit, sunglasses and a broad smile.

Since his split from the Bronx bombshell, fans have noticed the “Good Will Hunting” actor looking noticeably happier. Recent photos show him cheerfully picking up fast food at his Brentwood rental — a stark contrast to the often somber expressions he had while with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer.

It’s unclear whether he plans to attend any of the upcoming screenings for the film or if he’ll leave the promotion of the sports biopic entirely in the hands of his soon-to-be ex-wife.