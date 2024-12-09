‘Oh Stop IT …. You Got Caught’: Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Shuts Down Reports She Liked Post About Lawsuit Alleging Jay-Z and Diddy Raped 13-Year-Old Girl

Tina Knowles may get her social media privileges revoked!

The mother of Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé seems to have accidentally liked a post on social media that’s put her family in a negative light.

The Dec. 8 post was a report of the lawsuit that has accused Knowles’ son-in-law Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl back in 2000 alongside Diddy.

While the Roc Nation founder has boldly denied the claims and has since filed for a dismissal, Knowles’ mistake of liking the post has stirred up some thoughts that the claims may be true.

Tina Knowles slams reports that she liked a post about new lawsuit alleging Jay-Z and Diddy raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

The post which Knowles liked was uploaded by Abc 7 Chicago and titled “Breaking News: Jay-Z, Diddy Named In Lawsuit Alleging Rape of Girl, 13.” She has since removed her like, but the screenshots of her hitting that heart button have already been shared, therefore narratives have been spun that she is not in support of the rapper born Shawn Carter.

Some fans had a messy response on X. One user said, “Not Mama Tina been lying in wait.”

Someone else wrote, “That mean B already got the papers in the glove box,” hinting that Beyoncé may soon divorce Jay-Z to separate herself from the mess. But many believe she will stand by her husband of 16 years unless he is found liable.

Meanwhile, direct fans of Mama Tina came to her defense, saying that the like was a clear mistake.

One person wrote on Noir Online Org’s repost of the report saying, “Omg I know she did this on accident. She about to get in trouble with her girls for this one. My moms the same way love her.”

Fans believe Tina Knowles accidentally liked a post naming her son-in-law, Jay-Z in a lawsuit attached to Diddy. (Photo: @abc7chicago/Instagram)

Another speculated that it was a “Fake page maybe” that liked the post and not really Tina’s account. But this wouldn’t be the first time that has happened to Beyoncé and Solange’s mom.

Earlier this year, she asserted that it was someone impersonating her that clapped back at Dolly Parton after Parton disagreed with the characterization that the “Cowboy Carter” singer was snubbed when she didn’t get any nominations at the 2024 Country Music Awards.

Tina responded after this Parton flap and she did the same in January when she liked a post bashing Janet Jackson’s high ticket prices. Only this time, she confessed that she did like the post.

“I am not involved in the mess,” she stated in a video. “What I am guilty of is liking posts, going through when I’m in a big hurry and I don’t have time to really read, and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake. I will never do that again.”

But after mistakenly liking a post regarding her son-in-law, Jay-Z, Miss Tina Knowles clapped back at people thinking she turned on her family.

“Please stop playing with me !!!! “No weapon formed against my family shall prosper,” she captioned a post on Dec. 9.

The post featured a screenshot of a Note, where she wrote, “I was Hacked ! As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic about me. Just know that it is not me.”

Some fans believe she accidentally liked the post about Jay-Z “without realizing it,” while others claim, “I just knew something happened because I never seen you like post like that.”

Yet a few echoed the same sentiment writing, “‘OH STOP IT …. You got CAUGHT….. all of a sudden you were hacked lmao.”

The same day the civil lawsuit was filed, the “Politics As Usual” artist hit back at the lawyer, Tony Buzbee, who filed the complaint on behalf of his client. In a lengthy statement, Carter not only challenged Buzbee’s qualifications as a lawyer, but also stated that he has “very strict codes and honor” to “protect children.”

In the statement, he said, “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

The Roc Nation CEO added that due to these accusations of “malice” he and Beyoncé would now have to speak to their 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, about them before she’s potentially approached by her classmates about it.

The couple also share 6-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The woman identified as Jane Doe claims she met a limo driver during the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards who took her to a celebrity party. The lawsuit alleges she was asked to sign an NDA in the car and had a drink at the party that made her “woozy and lightheaded.”

She claims she went into a bedroom to lie down before the “Do You Like It… Doo You Want It” collaborators forced their way into the room with another celebrity and raped her. Jane Doe said she was able to escape to a nearby gas station, where she called for a ride.

The original lawsuit filed in October, only named Diddy. Jay-Z was added to the amended complaint.

Carter’s response dubbed the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt” and he told Buzbee he would not give him “ONE RED PENNY.” Instead, he plans to fight the lawsuit and clear his name.

Buzbee responded on X, noting that Jay-Z failed to mention he received a “demand letter” from the victim but never “demanded a penny from him.”

“Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation,” he continued. “Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve.”

Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of… — Tony Buzbee (@TonyBuzbee2) December 9, 2024

“As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media,” Buzbee concluded.

Less than a day following the accusation and Buzbee’s response, Jay-Z filed a motion to either have the case dismissed or have the courts request that the accuser be revealed.