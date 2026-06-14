‘Why Did We Need to Know?’: Jennifer Lopez Drops Bombshell, Says She’d Hook Up With Every Member of This Famous Movie Cast After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may not be looking for another serious relationship just yet, but that doesn’t mean romance is completely off the table.

The singer and actress has spent decades making headlines for her high-profile love life, often moving on from one relationship to the next after heartbreak strikes.

Over the years, Lopez has walked down the aisle four times and accepted six marriage proposals. Two of those engagements involved her most famous ex, Ben Affleck, whose long-awaited reunion with the superstar ultimately ended in divorce.

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans breathless after posing in gym photos that expose her chest. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Since her relationship with Affleck ultimately ended in divorce, Lopez has taken a different approach to romance.

The 56-year-old has been leaning more into herself and practicing self-love but she’s not afraid of having company

The singer recently appeared as a guest on Brett Goldstein’s podcast “Films to Be Buried With” after the two recently co-starred in a romantic film called “Office Romance” as love interests.

In her June 10 interview, Goldstein asked Lopez to name one film she found arousing — even though she wasn’t sure it was meant to be.

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In her response, Lopez began by asking Goldstein whether he remembered the 1993 film “True Romance,” directed by Tony Scott.

Once Goldstein confirmed he knew the film she was referring to, Lopez noted, “There are all these very sexy characters in the movie.”

The “True Romance” cast includes Christian Slater, Val Kilmer, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, and Gary Oldman.

“I would have had sex with any one of them,” she said before laughing and doubling down by saying, “that is the truth.”

She didn’t deny that her confession “says a lot about [her],” in particular, “the dark side of [her].”

Lopez then switched gears are she shifted the conversation to sing the actors’ praises.

“But all of them were so incredibly f-cking good in this movie,” she insisted. “Their performances were so top-notch and so believable and so dynamic.”

Goldstein later told Lopez, “That is an excellent answer.”

Adding on to her previous answer about sleeping with the cast members, she said, “Yeah. I was thinking about that. I was just like, ‘Yeah. Yeah, anybody. I’m down.’”

Lopez has been single since her divorce from Affleck. Many wonder if she has embarked on a no-strings-attached type of relationship style as a trauma response.

One fan reacting to her admission said, “Why did we need to know that?”

Another person who didn’t approve of her statement said, “So you sleep with people because they’re good ACTORS???? Wow. How sad.”

Someone else mentioned Affleck in the comments, writing, “Affleck is a true survivor…he had to run fast from this furnace.”

Lopez’s longest marriage was with her ex-husband and father of her twin children, Marc Anthony.

The pair began dating and got married in 2004, but in 2012 Anthony filed for divorce. It was finalized two years later.

Her shortest marriage was to her backup dancer, Cris Judd. They said “I Do” in 2001, and nine months later they divorced. Her first try at being a wife to Ojani Noa ended after one year in 1998.

Though her marital and relationship status has changed, one thing that seems to stay consistent with Lopez is her hot appearance.

On June 11, she posted photos of her glittery, cut-out mini dress, which she wore during her time in France. She was there to perform as a special guest with DJ David Guetta at his “Ultimate Monolith” concert.

However, her stage outfit was a green-and-black bodysuit with fishnet stockings. She did not specify where she wore the mini dress.

In the other pictures in her carousel, she went for a softer aesthetic by wearing a butter-yellow flowy dress and pinning her hair in an updo.

According to her IMDb, Lopez still has more projects in the works. She’s producing “The Last Mrs. Parrish” and “Bob the Builder” and executive producing “The Godmother.”