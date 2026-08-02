‘Look at You’: Lil’ Kim Gushes Over Daughter Royal Reign on the Runway as Ice-T’s Mini-Me Chanel Turns Heads with Her Catwalk

The Rookie Kids Fashion Show turned into a family affair as celebrity parents packed the front row to cheer on the next generation.

Children of stars including Ice-T and Coco, Lil’ Kim, and other entertainers confidently took the runway.

But Ice-T’s daughter Chanel and Lil’ Kim’s daughter Royal Reign emerged as two of the event’s biggest standouts of the show.

(L to R) Ice-T, his daughter, Chanel, his wife, Coco Austin; Lil Kim and her daughter, Royal; Angela Simmons and her son, Sutton Tennyson, at the Rookie Kids Fashion Show last week. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images; ice-t/Twitter)

Their poised walks and playful personalities quickly stole the spotlight, proving the fashion show belonged just as much to the famous kids as the celebrities cheering them on.

Held Thursday, July 30, at New York City’s Iron23, the annual event featured celebrity kids walking the runway in looks from popular brands alongside professional child models.

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After the show, Ice-T, Coco, and Lil’ Kim gushed over their daughters in proud social media tributes.

10-year-old daughter, Chanel Marrow, let her bubbly persona shine as she walked with a dimpled smile. She modeled two outfits, including a Hurley sweatshirt coupled with a pink skirt and brown boots.

“When your parents are Ice-T and Coco … but you’re the main character on the runway,” was written over a video of the trio on the red carpet.

“Yesterday @babychanelnicole did her thing at the @rookiekidstr fashion show. All the kids were incredible!” wrote Ice-T on his social media pages.

Mom Coco added, “Chanel did her thing once again for @amazonlive “Back to School” Show by @rookiekids . I dont even get nervous for her anymore when it comes to runway shows. She’s got this (well maybe just a tad lol)”

Chanel’s parents sat next to New York rapper Lil’ Kim, who sat front row to support her 12-year-old daughter, Royal Reign Jones Neil.

Royal also owned the runway with her own confident poses in two looks, including a black jumpsuit. In another look, she posed in a Levi’s T-shirt and jeans.

“MY BABYYYYYY Look at my beautiful baby girl @royalreignjones!!! One thing about my baby… she’s always telling me how beautiful I am. But when I look at YOU, all I see is beauty. Inside and out,” Lil Kim wrote on social media pages.

“Watching you shine makes my heart so full. Keep being confident, kind, and unapologetically YOU. Mommy loves you more than words can ever say,” she added.

Lil’ Kim’s daughter Royal Reign stuns at Fashion Week’s Back to School 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/bEVDbRB84H — LIL KIM VIDEOS (@LilKimVideos2) July 31, 2026

“Easy” singer Danileigh showed up for her bright-eyed daughter Velour, 4, whom she welcomed with rapper DaBaby.

Velour made it to the end of the runway with her pink two-piece set, where she threw up the peace sign after crossing one leg over the other.

Johnson’s youngest daughter, Reign Rushing, 8, was also a showstopper.

The young model strutted down the runway, wearing sneakers, a pair of blue shorts and a long-sleeved shirt. She smiled big the moment she caught her mother’s eyes.

“My little model,” Johnson captioned her Instagram post.

Rapper Dave East was also seen with his three daughters, Kairi Brewster, Kobi Brewster, and Kasey Celine.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the celebrity kids, calling them mini versions of their famous parents while celebrating them in their own spotlight.

One person exclaimed, “Cheekbones eating the girls up go Royal!” Another said, “Dang Reign. Aunty getting old. When my baby grow this tall and more beautiful.”

Most agreed, “She looks so much like Lil’ Kim,” as much as Chanel looks like her dad.

“She’s so tiny still! Also, she still looks like her Daddy,” said one supporter.

Ice T put up a proud parent post of himself, Coco, and Chanel posing on the red carpet.

When asked if Chanel knows how iconic her mom is as a former cover model, she replied, “lol . . Well, every now and then she will say, ‘mommy, Your an icon!’ and it surprises me.”

“Chanel looks JUST like her daddy! Such a beautiful family!”

Last year, other stars who attended with their children included Josh Hart and his twin sons Hendrix and Haze, who made their runway debut at just 2 years old. Three of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s children, Future, Sienna, and Win also walked.

Since it began, the Rookie Kids Back-To-School Runway Show has generated more than five billion media impressions. This makes it one of the high ranking children’s fashion shows.