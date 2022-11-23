Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Gets Emotional after the Star Praises Her Parenting Skills Despite Being Ridiculed in the Past for Taking Their 6-Year-Old Daughter a Bath in the Sink

Tracy “Ice -T” Marrow moved his wife, Coco Austin, to tears after he praised the model for her parenting skills during her recent appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show.

Marrow and Austin, who have been together for over two decades, share a daughter, Chanel Marrow. Since giving birth to Chanel in November 2015, Austin has documented the 6-year-old’s journey via Instagram posts. One recently was met with controversy.

Coco Austin becomes emotional after her husband Ice T commends her parenting skills with their six-year-old daughter Chanel Marrow. (Photo: “Tamron Hall” show/YouTube)

During the Nov. 22 episode, Austin was seen talking about the couple’s family dynamic with their daughter when host Tamron Hall revealed that she had a video surprise for the former reality star.

In the clip, Marrow, who was on set on “Law & Order: SVU,” shouted out Austin for being “the most incredible person” and a great mother to Chanel. The actor said, “This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine.”

While professing his love to Austin, Marrow added, “I love you to death. Twenty-two years, baby, and it gets better every day.” As Hall informed Austin that Marrow wanted to surprise her in person but got stuck at work, the 43-year-old became visibly emotional.

She said while wiping her tears, “Oh my gosh! That’s pretty cool. That’s cool.” Further in the conversation, Austin explained the reason why she’s upset is because of the constant scrutiny she receives from social media users.

She said, “As a mother you don’t hear that much from everybody… I’m underneath a microscope all the time and you don’t hear what good you do… You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad.”

Coco Austin, Chanel Marrow, and Ice-T. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

Towards the end of the video, Austin shared the sacrifices she made since becoming a mother to ensure Chanel has the best life possible.

She said, “I know I’m a good mother. I’ve dedicated the last six years. Putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her, and you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.”

Austin’s remarks come months after she faced massive backlash for giving Chanel a bath in the kitchen sink. In the TikTok post shared on Sept. 20, Austin is seen taking about an hour to get herself and her daughter ready for a fashion event.

Austin shared that she gave Chanel a bath in the kitchen sink because it was easier to do given their short timeline. She wrote in the caption, “Getting ready for the Patricia Field Fashion show.”

As the camera showcased Chanel in the kitchen sink with her iPad, Austin added, “First Bath time!! The sink is the easiest when you have to be fast.”