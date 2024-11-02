‘Make Privacy Great Again’: Ice-T and Coco’s Bizarre Sex Confession Disgusts Fans Months After Rapper Slams Lenny Kravitz’s Nine-Year Celibacy

Rapper Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, have never been shy about their relationship, but fans are now saying enough is enough.

In an interview with E! News at Heidi Klum’s 23rd Annual Halloween Party — where they appeared dressed as killer clowns — the married couple shared details about their private life.

Coco revealed that to keep their relationship “good and healthy,” they aim for intimacy “three times a week.”

Ice-T and Coco’s Startling Sex Confession Ignites Fan Fury Just Months After Rapper Called Lenny Kravitz ‘Weird’ Over For Being Celibate For Nine Years (Photos: @Coco/Instagram; @lennykravitz/Instagram)

“I think that’s good after 23 years. I think you have to keep it up,” she said. The former model and video vixen also mentioned that they add a bit of fun to their love life with boudoir cosplay, saying they “incorporate” masks in their “sex world.”

After E! News posted their interview on Instagram; the reaction was swift and mostly critical.

One commenter quipped, “And she’s already admitted that they don’t bathe every day. I bet that house stay hot & funky!!”

Another wrote, “Everything about this couple I learn against my will.”

Others took a humorous approach, with one saying, “Make Privacy Great Again,” while another joked, “Ice T is like 97 years old and Coco has more plastic than my granny’s Tupperware set. I so didn’t need this information.”

Another added, “The ones that talk about it the most, do it the least.”

In the interview, Coco and her husband didn’t just talk about bedroom matters; they also emphasized how they keep their relationship strong by sharing quality time.

“We do a lot of date nights, going to dinner, getting dressed up for each other and picking out what he wants me to wear,” said the former Playboy model.

Ice-T also chimed in, saying, “When you first get with somebody, you want to have sex, right? If that ever ends, it’s a wrap. When that feeling goes away, forget about it.”

The “Law & Order: SVU” actor has often spoken about how attracted he is to his wife and actually enjoys that other men find her attractive.

He stood by her side when she launched her OnlyFans page and defended her sexy posts, saying, “People always say, ‘Oh, Coco is very provocative. Ice, do you have a problem with that?’ I’m like, ‘I took the picture.’”

At the 65th Grammy Awards last year, Ice-T even posted a video of a man staring at Coco‘s curvy body while she danced in the audience. He has consistently defended her against critics and shown pride in his wife, never shying away from expressing his thoughts.

This past summer, after Lenny Kravitz revealed in an interview that he had taken a vow of celibacy and was not having sex until he met the right woman, adding, “It’s a spiritual thing.”

Ice-T humorously tweeted, “Hey… If you’re a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9 years without sex… You’re following the wrong page.”

When a fan replied, “Why judge him though? It’s his choice. He’s different to you,” the fedora-wearing celebrity responded, “S—t’s Weird to me… I love to F—k. A lot.”

WebMD reports that a survey of American adults about their sex lives found that five percent reported having four or more times a week, 16 percent engage in it two or three times per week, and 25 percent once a week.

A 2019 survey also found that about 47 percent of married couples have sex less than once a week. So, while Ice-T and Coco may be above average, they may not be quite as off the hook as fans think.