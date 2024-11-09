‘The Crew Pulled Us Off Each Other’: Tommy Davidson Drops Bombshell About Jamie Foxx Drama and His Absence During Actor’s Health Scare

The on-screen chemistry between Tommy Davidson, 60, and Jamie Foxx, 56, on television and in motion pictures is unmatched. However, fans of the veteran comedians would be shocked to know they are not on speaking terms even after Foxx went through a traumatic experience.

In 2023, Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, revealed her father had checked into a hospital in Atlanta to treat an unspecified “medical complication.”

He was later moved to a physical rehab center in Chicago for treatment, followed by reports Foxx’s family members were concerned about his “pretty fragile” state after his hospitalization.

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

In July 2024, footage of the “Unpredictable” singer recalling what happened the day he got ill hit the internet.

In Foxx’s account, he claimed he had a “bad headache” and asked one of his friends for an Advil. The Grammy Award winner also admitted that he did not remember anything after being “gone for 20 days.”

Comedians Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx have not spoken in years after starring in “In Living Color” and “Booty Call” together in the 1990s. (Photo: therealtommycat/Instagram; iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Comedy Hype recently spoke to Davidson to promote his upcoming shows at the Atlanta Comedy Theater from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.

The interview included Davidson discussing where he stands with his “Booty Call” co-star, whom he did not reach out to during or after his medical emergency last year.

“When he went through that, there was no way for me to really get to him. Of course, I was scared for him,” Davidson stated.

The Washington, D.C., native continued, “But when you go to every job, it would be nice if everybody was a friend, like you have friends, but it don’t turn out that way.”

Davidson said he still loves Foxx, but he understands he’s often with his “circle of friends.”

When asked if he remembered the last time he saw Jamie Foxx in person, Davidson answered, “I don’t remember when I saw Jamie last.”

Foxx and Davidson’s respective career paths crossed on multiple occasions since appearing on the classic sketch comedy show “In Living Color.”

Davidson was an original cast member when the show debuted in April 1990. Foxx joined the Fox program for season 3 in September 1991. One memorable “In Living Color” skit from the Keenen Ivory Wayans-created series featured Davidson, Foxx, and a guest-starring Tupac Shakur.

The comedic duo also starred in the 1997 movie comedy “Booty Call.”

Jamie Foxx & Tommy Davidson buying condoms in 'Booty Call' (1997) 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/IqsrGa5sRh https://t.co/2VU3ZrsNQr — Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) October 29, 2024

Davidson wrote about working with Foxx in his 2020 book “Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me.” He described his former co-star as “competitive” and “mercilessly mean” during their time filming. The “Juwanna Mann” actor also suggested Foxx was Keenen Ivory Wayans’ “teacher’s pet.”

In addition, Tommy claimed Jamie would often try to steal the scene during the filming of “Booty Call,” noting the scene of a one-on-one basketball game between the two stand-up comics that apparently got rough.

“If I had hit my head on the hardtop concrete, that would have been the end of me,” Davidson wrote. “I was ready to give Jamie some street-fighting lessons too, but the crew pulled us off each other and held me back.”

Davidson further addressed Jamie Foxx in a 2022 interview with VladTV. The “Black Dynamite” voice actor downplayed reports of a falling-out with Foxx over his book.

“We were never really like that,” Davidson told DJ Vlad when questioned about Foxx’s alleged negative reaction to his comments.

He then said, “‘In Living Color’ wasn’t my family. It was a job. When you work at a job, you’re working with people that you don’t know, so you don’t really have the type of relationships with them that you would family.”

2Pac on ‘In Living Color’ with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Davidson



RIP Tupac 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/8GufW5roqX — Dr. FeelingsxFree (@chudunno_me) March 14, 2024

Despite possible tension between Davidson and Jamie, some fans of the two hope to see them reunite for a project in the future.

“Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx had the best chemistry on screen since ‘In Living Color’ and ‘Booty Call.’ I also wish they did more movies together on screen!!” one person wrote in Comedy Hype’s YouTube comment section.

Another person commented, “Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx had artistic issues? They had a fallout? That’s life. Seems like there’s still mutual respect.”

A third individual expressed, “Tommy [is] better than me. I’ve had coworkers who weren’t ‘people people’ but they added people into their jokes or taunting behavior. When they died I wasn’t concerned for them.”

Someone else took the opportunity to shout out one of the late “Booty Call” cast members by writing, “Bernie Mac stole the whole movie for me.”