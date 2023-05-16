‘It’s … Strange’: Jamie Foxx Reportedly Recovering From ‘Medical Complication’ at Chicago Rehabilitation Center, Fans Become Suspicious of the Family’s Narrative

Jamie Foxx is getting specialized assistance with his recovery after suffering a “medical complication” last month.

The “Day Shift” actor has been undergoing treatment at a Chicago facility since his health scare in April, according to a purported source who spoke with TMZ.

Photographers working for the outlet captured images of Jamie’s daughters, Corinne Foxx, 29, and Anelise Bishop, 13, as well as Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, going in and out of the facility over the weekend of May 13–14.

Jamie Foxx and his daughters, Anelise Bishop and Corinne Foxx. (Photos: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram and TMZ)

The actor’s close-knit circle has managed to keep all of the details of his health issue a secret; though that has done little to calm down the media storm and fan frenzy around his well-being.

TMZ did manage to ascertain that the medical center “specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.”

Related: Jamie Foxx Fans Remain Concerned After Reports That the Actor and His Daughter Corinne Are Set to Host New Game Show Despite His Recent Hospitalization

Fans reacting to the latest, however, remain perplexed about what is really going on after weeks of updates from several outlets.

“Sorry to hear that his family is taking privacy concerns so far. Many fans are probably concerned. Hopefully he has full functionality when rehabs done,” wrote one person.

Another commented, “My PR senses are telling me the way this Jamie Foxx health situation is being handled is very off. I feel like he really is recovering well, but the messaging and how it’s being presented is strange.”

And a third person wrote, “Once again what’s going on with Jaime Foxx is not our business. His family has every right to protect him as they seem fit. His daughter’s loyalty is to her father. Supporting the gossip outlets who literally don’t care terrible. Have we not learned from Chadwick. Pray for him…”

So now they reporting Jaime Foxx at a rehab facility recovering…. But his daughter said he was playing pickleball #JamieFoxx somebody lying they ass off! I feel like we stuck in Weekend at Bernie’s pic.twitter.com/PuGqAPreN5 — LADY REAUX ❤️👅👄 (@_unapologetic38) May 15, 2023

Corinne was the first to break the news that he had suffered a “medical complication” while in Atlanta. At the time, he was in production on “Back in Action.” Filming for the Netflix action-comedy flick was temporarily halted but soon resumed with a body double in Jamie’s remaining scenes.

While multiple updates from insiders claimed that the Oscar winner was on the rebound, none of them stated whether or not he had been released from an Atlanta hospital. It was not until several reports alleging that Jamie’s loved ones were hoping for the best but “preparing for the worst” that Corinne claimed he had been home for weeks.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday,” she wrote in a May 12 Instagram Story post to counter the dire narratives about the comedian’s condition.

In the since-deleted post, the University of Southern California graduate teased that she and her dad were also preparing to announce some exciting news.

Days after her update, it was revealed that the father-daughter duo had teamed up again for a new Fox game show, “We Are Family.” The guessing game will see audiences attempt to guess which famous celebrity contestants they are related to before the big reveal.

“We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year,” said the duo in a statement released to the media. An exact air date has not been set, but viewers can expect to tune in sometime next year.

Corinne and Jamie already host “Beat Shazam” on the network. Amid his recovery, it was announced that his friend Nick Cannon will be filling in for “The Jamie Foxx Show” star throughout the show’s sixth season. Corinne, who also serves as co-host and DJ, has opted out of filming to support her father’s recovery.

The latest TV deal will mark the third time that the budding entertainment executive and the bona fide Hollywood luminary have worked together. In 2021, Corinne helped produce the Netflix comedy “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” alongside her father.

The series ran for eight episodes and featured “In Living Color” alum David Allen Grier. Despite their best efforts, the streaming giant decided not to renew it for a second season.