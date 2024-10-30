‘You Can Tell He Was Nervous’: Jamie Foxx Dodges Diddy Questions Days After Bombshell Rumors Surface Diddy Was the Mastermind Behind Actor’s Shocking Health Scare

Jamie Foxx, 56, apparently blamed a health scare on alleged sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs in an upcoming comedy special for Netflix.

According to Page Six, three attendees at the taping of Foxx’s “What Had Happened Was” show gave conflicting accounts about the comedian discussing speculation that Combs caused his hospitalization in 2023.

The special was filmed during a three-night run from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6 in Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

Jamie Foxx skirts around Diddy questions when approached by reporter at a gas station. (Photos by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

One day after the show, The Comedy Hype’s YouTube channel published an interview with content creator Arthur “Choke No Joke” Alston, who alleged that Sean Diddy Combs had Foxx physically assaulted.

Choke No Joke told the outlet that “industry insiders” believed that Diddy is the person who caused Jamie’s medical hiatus in April 2023.

In addition, Choke spoke about the unsubstantiated gossip surrounding Diddy supposedly drugging Foxx. He also stated that he attended the first and last tapings of “What Had Happened Was” in Atlanta.

“There’s been a rumor that the whole time when Jamie was out … that Diddy had did that to him. He caught Jamie filming allegedly, they told Jamie to chill, he didn’t chill and allegedly Diddy he and his security beat Jamie ass and that’s why Jamie was in the hospital, allegedly.”

Choke even spoke on a video of Foxx claiming he was given a bad pill, which Choke alleges was also “connected back to Diddy.”

“Jamie Foxx states in this special that Diddy was responsible for what happened to him and he is the one that called the FBI on him,” Choke No Joke said. “I don’t think he was joking. Y’all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show.”

The producer also claimed that after Foxx told the joke, he told the audience, “And I’m the one who called the feds on [Diddy].”

The allegations that Diddy was possibly involved in harming “The Jamie Foxx Show” star sparked online interest in the potential bad blood between the two Hollywood stars.

Foxx had not commented on the situation until recently when paparazzi caught up with him at a gas station. Backgrid posted footage of a cameraperson speaking with the former “In Living Color” cast member, who was questioned about the “crazy rumors” that Diddy tried to poison him. The Academy Award-winning actor responded, “God bless you.”

When asked how he was feeling, he said, “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling better.” He then quickly got back in his vehicle before adding fuel.

The video of the “Unpredictable” singer dodging questions about Diddy led to social media users weighing in on the stand-up comic’s lack of a direct response.

“That’s a polite way of saying SMD,” one person on X wrote. Another X account theorized, “Great promo for his Netflix special.”

“I don’t think he’s well. He seems all confused on how to put gas in his car,” someone else observed who noticed Foxx couldn’t open his gas tank.

In contrast, a fan advised, “We need to learn the art of leaving people alone.” A like-minded X user tweeted, “That’s harassment though. Not cool.”

Another said, “random guy walks up on him at he gas station, u can tell he was nervous.”

His oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, shockingly revealed that her father had to check into a Georgia hospital in April 2023 for an unspecified “medical complication.” He began treatment at a facility in Atlanta.

Foxx’s family reportedly had him taken to a physical rehab center in Chicago after his health emergency by May. Reports about the actor being “permanently disabled” and being in a “pretty fragile” state went viral online. His frequent appearances in the city with his girlfriend and others also raised concern, sparking cloning rumors.

In July 2023, Foxx wrote on Instagram, “Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through.”

That Instagram post also included a selfie video where he stated, “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

One year later, a video of the stand-up comic at a restaurant talking to a group of patrons raised eyebrows as he explained his absence from the media circuit.

Foxx said in July 2024, “April of last year… bad headache… asked my boy for an Advil…[snaps his finger] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

“I’m in Atlanta, they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. He gave me a cortisone shot,” he told a group of listeners. “Next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there,” as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera.”

TMZ later reported that sources connected to Foxx confirmed he did mention Diddy during his set but the name-drop was presented as a joke.

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024, facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Federal prosecutors accused the 54-year-old music executive of running a “criminal enterprise” that included hosting “freak off” parties where women and men were sexually abused.

Combs pled not guilty. The “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Lawyers for Diddy tried to get their client a GPS-monitored release as part of a $50 million bond proposal. However, the Dirty Money recording artist has been denied bond three times.

Foxx’s special has yet to receive a release date, however, fans are patiently waiting to find out what he actually said during his comedy special.