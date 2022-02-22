Tommy Davidson Says Jamie Foxx Hasn’t Spoken to Him Since He Described Foxx as a Bully In New Book

Veteran comedian Tommy Davidson recently revealed that since the release of his 2020 memoir “Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me,” in which he blasted his former “In Living Color” cast mate Jamie Foxx, he has not heard from the Academy Award-winning actor.

During a recent interview with Page Six, the 58-year-old told the publication, “I haven’t actually heard from him” when asked about the “Ray” actor before clarifying that his analysis of the comedian was not to be considered “shade.”

New York, NY – Jan. 29: Actor/comedian Tommy Davidson attends the Build Series to discuss his new book “Living In Color: What’s Funny About Me” at Build Studio on January 29, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Instead, Davidson said, “I threw some light on this because the book actually was about how my odyssey can help the reader.” He continued, “So I just pointed out all the situations I was in that I was able to eventually transcend. It was really a road map for the reader … not only understand something but over-stand it.”

In 2020, the “Bamboozled” actor did not mince words about how he felt about his longtime colleague. Despite his respect for Foxx’s talent, Davidson wrote that the 54-year-old was “competitive” and that his sense of humor was to be “mercilessly mean.”

The actor also alleged that after discovering he could win over “ILC” creator Keenen Ivory Wayans by bullying the “Strictly Business” actor, Foxx reportedly took on the role of tormentor with Davidson as the victim.

Davidson recalled that during an old sketch, Foxx veered off script by pulling on Davidson’s underwear, leaving him nearly naked. The actor believes the award-winning star used him for purely self-enjoyment.

The “Between Brothers” star also claimed that while filming the 1997 film “Booty Call,” Foxx “was determined to steal every scene he could.” He also recalled that a basketball game nearly ended in fisticuffs.

According to Davidson, one day, Foxx challenged him to a one-on-one basketball game, and despite efforts to distract the actor, Davidson was up 9-0. “The Proud Family” star said when he went for a layup, Foxx charged at him.

“If I had hit my head on the hardtop concrete, that would have been the end of me,” he wrote, the publication reported. “I was ready to give Jamie some street-fighting lessons too, but the crew pulled us off each other and held me back.”

Davidson told the outlet he has since accepted Foxx’s behavior, adding, “I am learning just to not have to have the world changed for me to be happy.”