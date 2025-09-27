‘They Used to Clown on Her’: Oprah Winfrey’s Cold Reaction During Meet-and-Greet Left Tommy Davidson ‘Standing in the Corner,’ Fans Think They Know Why

Comedian and actor Tommy Davidson has shared a story about an encounter with Oprah Winfrey that left him feeling crushed and disappointed, revealing a side of the media mogul that many fans might not expect.

The comedian recounted how Winfrey allegedly gave him the cold shoulder when he wanted to convey just how much his mom loved the talk show host.

Tommy Davidson revealed that Oprah Winfrey twice ignored him when he tried to tell her his mother was a fan. (Photos by Jim Spellman/Getty Images; Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Davidson shared the experience during a recent appearance on the “Hey Morton Show,” which dropped on YouTube Sept. 16. The comedian described approaching Winfrey at an event with the innocent goal of telling her that his adoptive mother, Barbara Davidson, was a devoted fan. According to him, what followed was anything but warm.

‘Oprah, Put That Skin Away’: Oprah Winfrey’s Dramatic Weight Loss Has Fans Doing a Double Take and Zooming In on Her Loose Skin

“My mom loved Oprah. So I got in line for her autograph, just to say, ‘My mom loves you,'” Davidson explained. “And she didn’t even look up at me. She just… yeah. Next, next, next. And I went and stood in the corner; my palms were literally sweating.”

He said that someone he knew asked him what was wrong with him and he said, “Oprah just iced me.” The unnamed friend encouraged Davidson to get back in line, but the media mogul allegedly repeated her dismissive behavior.

“And just, like, cut my throat right in front of her [the friend],” Davidson recalled. “And I was just really disappointed ’cause my mom loved her, man.”

The story has sparked wide debate online, with viewers offering mixed reactions.

On YouTube, one commenter wrote, “Monique said it!!!!”—referencing other celebrities who have shared similar experiences with Winfrey.

People weighed in on forums like Lipstick Alley, where the conversation took multiple angles.

“Wow this is sad and he’s not the first to say it,” one user wrote.

Some offered context for Winfrey’s alleged behavior.

“I mean if this was right after ‘In Living Color’ I would’ve paid him dust too. She was probably like f all of them for a while,” one commenter wrote.

Others rejected any excuses, writing, “The way in living color dragged her. He didn’t consider that being a factor? God, people act slow.” Another wrote, “Well they used to clown on her so maybe she felt a way about him

The tension may have traced back to Davidson’s time on ’90s hit show “In Living Color,” where they mocked the “Beloved” star’s weight issues.

In one of the many sketches, Kim Wayans portrayed the talk show host wearing a suit underneath her clothes to appear bigger.

One scene opens with actress Dermot Mulroney and Jim Carrey portraying a recently engaged couple eating dinner at Oprah’s restaurant. “If anybody knows about food, it’s Oprah,” said Mulroney.

In other clips, Wayans, dressed as Oprah, can be seen grabbing a bread roll off a woman’s plate and eating it while taking questions and confessions from guests, just as the real Oprah did on her talk show. At one point, she even rolled out a wagon filled with the “300 pounds of fat” she claimed to have lost.

In a 2024 interview with Jamie Kern Lima, she said, “In Living Color had done a skit where the woman was doing something, and she just kept eating and getting fatter and fatter and fatter and the comedy bit was that eventually she just exploded. The whole audience fell out [laughing] and the woman was me.”

Another exaggerated Oprah scene ended with the character exploding, causing the studio audience to erupt in laughter. Winfrey later described the parody as one of the most painful moments of her career, saying it stayed with her for years.

Despite that, the Wayans family eventually reconciled with Winfrey. In 2004, Kim Wayans appeared with her brothers on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” While they did not publicly discuss the skit, Winfrey complimented the family on their tight-knitness and impact on pop culture.

Winfrey even invited the family back again in 2013 to appear on her show, “Oprah’s Next Chapter.” As this was a family engagement, Davidson was not present.

Interestingly, the beef (at least on her side) is over. The stand-up comic would later appear on Winfrey’s OWN network show “Where Are They Now,” in 2015, where he discussed his adoption. As an 18-month-old, he was abandoned in a trash can before being rescued by his adopted mother, Barbara Davidson, who loved the “The Color Purple” star.

Davidson’s candor about celebrity encounters extends beyond Winfrey.

A Lipstick Alley user observed, “He says everyone is mean, I swear. Lmao.”

Indeed, Davidson has spoken about strained relationships with other former colleagues, including “In Living Color” cast mate Jamie Foxx. He admitted he didn’t reach out during Foxx’s 2023 health crisis and previously described Foxx as “competitive” and “mercilessly mean” during their time working together.

By contrast, Davidson’s relationship with the Wayans family remains strong. He recently reunited with Damon Wayans on CBS’ “Poppa’s House,” calling it “the best thing I’ve done in 15 years when it comes to TV.”

Davidson’s willingness to share these painful experiences continues to generate discussion about celebrity interactions and industry realities.