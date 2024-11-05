‘How Many People Did She Warn About Diddy?’: Elon Musk Targets Jennifer Lopez for Warning People Against Donald Trump

It’s no secret that Elon Musk is rooting for his comrade, former President Donald Trump, to win the 2024 election.

Not only has he voiced his support on his platform X — formerly known as Twitter — but he has also loaned Trump over $75 million dollars for his campaign.

Musk is such a ride or die that during this presidential campaign, he has bad-mouthed anyone who shows support publicly for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Most recently, he’s called out rappers Cardi B and Eminem after they both appeared at rallies to support Harris.

Elon Musk slams Jennifer Lopez during rant about Kamala Harris supporters. (Photos by Jean Catuffe/GC Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Now Jennifer Lopez has been added to that list of targets following his remarks about her on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Lopez was called a “bad actress” after she got choked up while delivering a passionate yet jarring speech at a rally for Harris’ campaign.

Rogan started the discussion, saying, “It’s just amazing how many people in the Diddy party list that are supporting Kamala too.”

To which Musk responded, “Yeah, seriously it’s like insane,” before later adding, “It’s like JLo was his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s warning people against Trump. I’m like, well, wait a second, so how many people did she warn against Diddy? Oh, zero! OK, well, uh, maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion.”

Fans gave mixed reactions to Musk’s comments about the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer. One person said on Daily Mail, “Very good point. She had to see first hand what was going on. If she did and didn’t say anything, then she will have that on her conscience and maybe even the legal side of it.”

Someone else wrote, “He should have that same criticism of Trump. They were friends a lot longer than J Lo was with him.”

Another said, “Why didn’t Cassie warn others about Diddy? Cassie was with Diddy for almost 10 years, JLo was with him for less than 2 years. Why didn’t all the other famous people (including righ wing people) who attended the parties and saw all this did not warn others?

Another person advocated for J.Lo saying, “She was probably petrified of him!”

JLo and Sean “Diddy” Combs dated for about 1999-2001 and were considered one of the hottest couples at the time. In 2003, the “Enough” actress revealed that infidelity was the reason she decided to end the relationship.

Both went on to be in other marriages and relationships and have kids with other people. Diddy has recently gotten in trouble with the Feds leading to his Sept. 16 arrest on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

The Bad Boy Records founder has been accused by over 120 victims who have filed lawsuits alleging abuse, assault, and sexual misconduct.

Musk’s criticism of JLo comes after her appearance at the Las Vegas rally on Oct. 31 where she emotionally encouraged the Latino community to vote after pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” days prior.

Lopez said, “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day, OK? It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Hinchcliffe’s comments ticked off several of other Latino celebrities who have since publicly denounced Trump like, J.Lo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, and Luis Fonsi.