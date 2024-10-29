‘Stripper Shoes Again!’: Jennifer Lopez’s Skimpy Look Slammed By Critics Who Say Her ‘Aging’ Appearance Is a ‘Desperate’ Attempt to Look Sexy

Jennifer Lopez showed up at the 2024 AFI Fest to promote her upcoming film “Unstoppable” which is produced by her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old actress’ red-carpet outfit for the Oct. 26 Hollywood event generated a lot of buzz due to its revealing nature.

J.Lo arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a white blouse, a matching jacket, a peach-colored mini bubble skirt, and tan high-heel shoes with a 3- to 4-inch platform.

Days later, she shared a video of her look on Instagram, which received over 586,000 likes and hundreds of comments from folks calling her “stunning” and saying, “This look is EVERYTHING So proud of you!!”

But the comments were much different when The Daily Mail ran an article about the singer’s ensemble, where many in the outlet’s comment section mostly bashed the 5-foot-5 celeb’s look.

One commenter wrote, “Stripper shoes again! She never learns.” A reply to that comment read, “She dislikes being short. Let her pretend. Poor gal has had such a flop year.”

“Unstoppable” actress Jennifer Lopez ignited polarizing reactions for her red-carpet outfit at the 2024 AFI Fest. (Photo: jlo/Instagram)

Lopez also got dragged online for supposedly coming off as desperate for attention.

A third said, “Waaaaaay too old for that revealing outfit. She needs to have a little pride and leave these skimpy outfits to the younger generation. Also that lip quiver, it makes her look desperate to look sexy, but just the opposite effect. Poor woman.”

Another person posted, “Aging gracefully escapes this one. The outfit, the wig, the shoes – screams, ‘Everybody look at me.’ I’m embarrassed for her.”

Commenters also mentioned her pending divorce from Affleck, 52, but in response to J.Lo’s latest outfit, including one who said, “You got out just in time, Ben!”

“Unstoppable” is scheduled for limited theatrical release on Dec. 6. In addition to Lopez, the movie also stars Emmy Award winner Jharrel Jerome from “I’m a Virgo” and Netflix’s “When They See Us.”

Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle are part of the cast for the William Goldenberg-directed real-life-based sports drama as well.

In addition to Affleck as producer, “Unstoppable” is also produced by his longtime business partner, Matt Damon, through their Artists Equity production company.

Principal photography for “Unstoppable” began in Los Angeles in May 2023 before filming had to be halted due to the Writers Guild of America strike later that year.

The production resumed in December 2023 following the end of the 148-day work stoppage. “Unstoppable” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Between the start of filming for “Unstoppable” in 2023 and TIFF in 2024, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, 2024. They formally separated back in April.

Lopez and Affleck initially became a public couple in 2002. The duo once known as Bennifer announced their engagement in November of that year before breaking up in 2004.

The “Gigli” co-stars began dating again in 2021 and officially got married in Las Vegas in July 2022. JLo and Ben later held a special wedding celebration for family and friends the following month.

As previously reported, Lopez filed the divorce papers only hours after Ben Affleck flew with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, from New Haven, Connecticut, to Los Angeles in August.

Affleck and Garner had traveled across the country to drop off their daughter, Violet, at Yale University in Connecticut. The “Daredevil” cast mates were married from 2005 to 2018.

Despite the divorce drama, Lopez, Affleck, and Garner all recently attended the same event in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

Affleck and Garner arrived together with their 15-year-old child, Seraphina. Their other two children, Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12, were not seen. JLo showed up in the Brentwood neighborhood with Emme, one of her 16-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and two unknown guests.