‘Expects His Harem to Shack Up with Him?’: Elon Musk Sparks Controversy as He Offers His Sperm to Boost Birth Rate While He Plans $35 Million Compound- Wants His 11 Kids and Their Mothers Under One Roof

Elon Musk is settling into his “Mormon arc” amid news of his plans for a not-so-secret $35 million family compound in Austin, Texas, coming to light.

The tech billionaire has perceivably made the declining birth rate a mission he is happy to take on, as several reports illustrate him as procreation obsessed and someone who has “offered his own sperm to friends and acquaintances.”

Tesla’s co-founder has 11 known children with three women, though there are speculations that he could have fathered more. The New York Times revealed that he purchased a 14,400-square-foot mansion and three nearby properties in an exposé published on Oct. 29.

The newspaper reports his vision is to have his children and their mothers each take up residency in the surrounding properties so that he can schedule time with his offspring accordingly and for the siblings to develop bonds with one another other.

Elon and Shevon Zelis, an executive for his Neurolink company, share twins and a third child, while he has five with his first wife Justine Musk and three with Claire Boucher, a musician who goes by the stage name Grimes.

A source for the Times claimed that Zelis is the only mother who has taken up the offer to live on his home base. Plenty of hot takes regarding the arrangement have since appeared online.

“’Big Love’ Elon expects his harem to shack up with him? Life is just one big Sister Wives merry-go-round for these chattels,” read a reaction to Elon’s latest controversy. He was even compared to Manson Family cult leader Charles Manson for trying to engineer a “commune family.”

Somebody else chimed in with, “Sounds Iike he wants a compound to control the family, like one of those communes.” And for multiple others, there was no denying that “we call this type of set-up a cult.” At least one person felt that at the root of the compound was Elon’s desire to create a polygamous relationship.

Elon is a huge supporter of former President Donald Trump and has poured millions of dollars into a super PAC to get the disgraced leader reelected on Election Day, Nov. 5. This election cycle, women’s reproductive freedom has been a pressing concern.

In 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made it legal for mothers to terminate pregnancies. Texas, like multiple other states, made it a criminal act for women to seek safe abortions and for physicians to perform the procedures, with limited exceptions.

Last year, the billionaire told then-Fox News personality Tucker Carlson that “civilization’s going to crumble” if the birth rate continued to decline. In part, he blamed access to abortions and birth control for stagnating population growth.