‘JLo Can’t Take the Heat’: Jennifer Lopez Loses It, Storms Off After Being Attacked with Questions About Diddy Allegations

Like many other celebrities, actress Jennifer Lopez is distancing herself from any association with disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Unlike others, however, she shares a past with the troubled star whom she once dated.

Combs is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a federal facility notorious for violence and subpar conditions — a stark contrast to the lavish lifestyle he once enjoyed.

While promoting her new film “Unstoppable” at the AFI Fest 2024 on Thursday, Oct. 31, the 55-year-old stepped outside of the venue where her adoring fans were waiting for her.

A video published by DailyMail.com shows Lopez signing fans’ programs and photographs, as a bodyguard warns them not to crowd her.

Out of the blue, someone yells, “Do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?”

Abruptly, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer stopped signing autographs and stormed off, obviously annoyed by the person’s question.

However, people on social media have been asking when she will speak out and once the clip came out, pointed out their own theories on her unwillingness to be associated with the former white party promoter.

“JLo can’t take the heat!!!” one person tweeted.

Another person said, “It’s understandable that JLo would feel uncomfortable addressing such a sensitive topic in that setting. These allegations are serious and deserve a thorough investigation. #JusticeForVictims.”

But not everybody was as understanding.

“CANCEL HER, WAKE UP AMERICA,” an X user wrote.

“Jlo knew about Diddy’s parties, his crimes against minors!!” a fourth comment read. “She is a disgusting, non-grounded diva.”

Another person tweeted, “She’s guilty that’s why Ben left.”

Lopez’s relationship with Diddy dates back to the late ’90s, a high-profile pairing that was both glamorous and controversial.

The pair began dating in 1999, a time when Combs was in the “shiny suit” era of his career, post the death of his breakout star, The Notorious B.I.G. and Lopez was making her mark as an actress and singer, just coming off of the success of her hit films likes “Selena,” “Anaconda” and “Out of Sight.”

Her first of four husbands, Ojani Noa, believes her relationship with the “Been Around the World” rapper was a part of her ending their marriage.

Their relationship drew significant media attention, with the two often seen at industry parties and high-profile events. However, things took a turn in December 1999 when the couple was involved in a shooting at the now-defunct Club New York in the Times Square section of New York City.

Combs was ultimately acquitted of any wrongdoing, with his artist Shyne taking the rap and spending almost nine years in prison for the crime. Still, the incident took its toll on JLo and the hitmaker’s relationship. Not long after, she distanced herself from Combs, and they split in 2001.

Fast forward to today, Combs is facing severe allegations. The Justice Department has accused him from at least 2008 to the present of abusing, threatening, and coercing women to engage in various “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes,” and that he “led a racketeering” scheme to implement the crimes.

While these accusations remain allegations, the serious nature of the charges has cast a shadow over his legacy and brought scrutiny to those who were once associated with him.

For the “Atlas” actor, the stakes are high, and this is just another headache and headline that she doesn’t need amid her highly-publicized split from Ben Affleck.

By distancing herself, Lopez seems intent on maintaining a clear separation from a period of her life she’s moved beyond, protecting her reputation, and aligning with her current values.