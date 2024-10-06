Adult Entertainer Makes Bombshell Claims That Donald Trump Allegedly Partied at Diddy’s Wild ‘Freak-Off’ Party

New allegations have emerged linking former president Donald J. Trump to embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his wild parties. The claims come from Adria Sheri English, an adult entertainer who recently filed a civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of orchestrating “freak off” parties where she was allegedly forced to perform sexual acts with guests.

English, who claims to have worked for Combs for five years, said that the 45th president attended at least one of these notorious parties, and she saw him.

She claims she was initially paid to perform but found herself being forced to have unwanted sexual encounters at several of these high-profile gatherings. Held in exclusive venues like the Hamptons, Combs’ “White Parties” were legendary for attracting A-list celebrities, politicians, and even clergy members.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, English, 46, said she frequently saw prominent figures in attendance.

Former sex worker names Donald Trump as one of the people present at Diddy’s parties that she worked. (Photos: Bryan Steffy/WireImage; @Dr. Phil Primetime/YouTube Screenshot)

“I saw Busta Rhymes there. I saw Ja Rule there. I saw Diana Ross there with her son, Evan, who was underage. I saw Paris Hilton and Reverend Al Sharpton. I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there,” she revealed, never saying that these people were involved in any nefarious activities.

Although she didn’t mention actor Denzel Washington, US Weekly reported that a supposed source said that the Oscar-winning star once attended a Diddy with his wife and even chastised Combs for being disrespectful to his guests.

English, whose attorneys recently dropped her case, was eager to highlight Trump’s presence at these events.

While her claims might be shocking to some, Trump’s involvement with the hip-hop community isn’t entirely out of the blue. The former president has been mentioned in over 60 rap songs, with artists like A Tribe Called Quest, Nelly, Yung Joc, Mac Miller, and Kanye West referencing him in their lyrics. West even referred to Trump as a father figure at one point.

He has also had a string of rappers to endorse him over the year.

Diddy’s ability to connect with businessmen like Trump is highlighted in his connection to Elon Musk, a huge MAGA supporter and owner of the X platform. It was recently revealed that Diddy is an investor in X.

English’s accusations go beyond naming the famous attendees. She alleges that Diddy made a series of false promises about helping her rise in the entertainment industry.

After they met in 2004, Combs reportedly assured her that she would never have to return to go-go dancing or stripping, promising to launch her career. He also allegedly vowed to help her then-boyfriend’s modeling career, but none of these promises were fulfilled.

By 2008, after enduring several nights of being made to have sex with partygoers, English said she confronted Combs. Soon afterward, he cut ties with her, ceasing all professional collaboration by 2009.

English’s lawsuit, filed in the summer of 2024, adds to the mounting legal troubles for Combs, who has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The civil suit was filed just months before the Grammy-winning artist was arrested and indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. However, Combs’ camp has consistently denied all wrongdoing, dismissing English’s claims as baseless.

“Less than three months after filing her lawsuit, Adria English was dropped by both of her attorneys after making completely fabricated statements,” a spokesperson for Combs stated.

Adding, “In court papers, her former attorneys cited ‘questionable antics’ and ‘undermining behavior.’ As we’ve said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof — this case is a clear example of that.”

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, one of English’s former lawyers, filed legal paperwork indicating that English’s behavior made it impossible to continue representing her. The legal filing noted that her actions were destructive and severely hindered the case.

Combs’ representative also pointed out that English has been accused of filing false police reports, further questioning her credibility.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” the representative asserted.

While similarities exist between English’s case and other lawsuits against Combs, the music mogul’s team remains steadfast in their defense, categorically denying any involvement in illegal activities or sexual misconduct.