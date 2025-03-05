‘Kevin Was Quite the Hollywood Player’: Kevin Costner’s Messy Divorce Sparks Wild ‘Bachelor’ Phase Amid Rumors Linking Him to Jennifer Lopez and Nia Long

Kevin Costner is prepared to embrace life as a bachelor.

More than a year after finalizing his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, to whom he was married for 18 years, Kevin Costner is ready to get back out there and have some fun.

While Baumgartner is preparing to marry her fiancé, Josh Conner — who happens to be the father of their daughter’s best friend — Costner reportedly has been seen getting close to a number of high-profile celebrity women — including Jennifer Lopez. However, despite dipping back into the dating pool, it seems Costner is not ready to settle down any time soon.

Kevin Costner planning to live bachelor lifestyle months after divorce from ex-wife is finalized

An unnamed source told RadarOnline on March 2 that Costner “doesn’t want anything serious, not for now” and that he’s “acting like a bachelor in their 20s.”

Apparently Costner has nothing to worry about when it comes to the ladies because, according to the source, “there are plenty of women who would say yes to him!”

“He’s in pretty good shape for his age and attracts the ladies, even the famous ones,” they added.

Fans recently tried to play matchmaker between Costner and actress Nia Long, after she shared a selfie of them together at Chris Rock’s 60th birthday party in New York. Long referred to Costner as “The only Kevin I know,” however, the pair haven’t confirmed if they’re actually dating.

The 70-year-old actor was reportedly seen mingling with JLo in Aspen, Colorado — Costner lives just outside Aspen — in January. This became fuel for tabloids to claim there were whispers that the two planned to hang out once their schedules lined up, but this later died down, and there was no update on whether the two got together or not.

Radar’s purported source said, “His flirtation with JLo still gives him a buzz. It’s given him the confidence to get out there and date up a storm. And Kevin was quite the Hollywood player early in his career. That’s what broke up his first marriage.”

Costner has also been linked to “Today” host Hoda Kotb after his guest appearance on the morning show, and Kotb mirthfully later claimed she finds it more than a coincidence that the legendary actor would always find himself in her vicinity.

“Isn’t it sort of weird that he always ends up where I am?” Kotb, 60, told Us Weekly on Feb. 27. “I mean, I’m just living my life, and there he is. It just keeps happening.”

Kotb went on to add, “When is it not a coincidence anymore? That’s what I was wondering.”

Kevin Costner was married to his first wife, Cindy Silva, for 16 years before she filed for divorce in 1994. Together, they had three children: Annie Costner, who is now 40, Lily Costner, who is 38, and Joe Costner, who is 37. Silva filed for divorce after discovering that Costner was having an affair with a hula dancer on the set of his film “Waterworld.”

“His friends like to rib him about it but agree he deserves a bit of fun after the hell he’s been through these last couple of years with Christine divorcing him and getting engaged to his now-former friend, plus the drama with leaving Yellowstone and the disappointment of his failed Horizon epic.”

“He deserves to have some fun,” the source told Radar.

After the birth of his first son, Liam Costner, 28, with Bridget Rooney, Kevin Costner married Christine Baumgartner in 2004. They have three children: Cayden Costner, 17, Hayes Costner, 16, and Grace Costner, 14.

Two months after filing for divorce in May 2023, Baumgartner was spotted in Hawaii with Conner. The financier popped the question in January of this year. It’s not clear if a wedding date has been set.

According to TMZ, Costner is paying $63,000 a month in child support to Baumgartner. He also had to pay a $200,000 down payment towards his ex-wife’s new home and will pay the monthly mortgage, property tax, and insurance payments for the first year.