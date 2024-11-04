‘He Has No Shame’: Donald Trump Performs ‘Disgusting’ Sexual Act on a Microphone, Sparks Outrage Amongst Disturbed Viewers

Many people are outraged after the 45th president and current GOP presidential nominee appeared to simulate a sex act during his rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, Nov. 1. Social media users called him everything from “disgusting” to a “sleaze” and questioned where his religious right supporters are — the same supporters who often view him as a savior of the nation.

The former reality star was upset because his microphone wasn’t working properly and didn’t sound clear.

Video from the event shows him complaining about the issue, which he said disrupted his hour-long talking time.

Former president Donald Trump is under fire after simulating a sex act during a rally in Milwaukee, WI, on Friday, Nov. 1. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“I don’t ask for much. I don’t ask for much; the only thing I ask for is a good mic,” he said, adding that if he fired the person responsible for setting it up, people would say he’s a bad guy. He repeated, “I don’t even need a stage. I don’t give a damn.”

As he continued, he mentioned that he had been speaking at several other rallies and that, in addition to the mic being off, it had strained his voice. He also noted that the advance team set the mic stand too low, forcing him to bend over to speak. At that point, he began to stroke the mic stand and opened his mouth in an “O” shape, appearing to simulate an explicit act.

Reactions on social media were swift.

The full clip is even weirder.



WHY IS TRUMP PERFORMING FELLATIO ON A MICROPHONE?!



pic.twitter.com/tnZyn3vHgn — The Millennial Snowflake 🇵🇸 (@Teh_Snowflake) November 2, 2024

Some users on X wrote he was “practicing for prison.”

One person tweeted, “He better improve that technique. His fellow inmates won’t take kindly to his weak sauce fellatio game.”

Another commented, “And this guy wants to be President! Disgusting! Come on, normal Americans!”

Someone else wrote, “He has no shame,” while another gave him the nickname “Hawk Tuah guy.”

Referencing former President Bill Clinton and his infamous scandal, one person joked, “‘I did not have sexual relations with that microphone’ – Donald J. Trump.”

Others expressed concerns, given how close the election is, with one user writing, “…and some want this sleaze to be president! Vote Blue!”

Ana Navarro from “The View” also weighed in, tweeting, “Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this? Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex act on a microphone. This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged, and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out.”

While many are disgusted by the incident, a few find it ironic that his base sees him as a “savior” to the nation.

In fact, earlier in the year, one video Trump shared with followers declared, “And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise, and said: ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God gave us Trump.”

“GOD MADE TRUMP” pic.twitter.com/l03fK9SSfC — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 5, 2024

According to The Guardian, this video has played at many of his rallies.

The New York Times reports that the former president’s language has “grown coarser and coarser,” with “four-letter words … flying everywhere.”

Their analysis shows he uses such language 69 percent more often than during his 2016 campaign, sometimes acknowledging he knows better but adding that he can’t help himself.

Within days of Election Day, the race between Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump remains neck-and-neck, signaling a razor-thin contest.

Harris has been rallying in Michigan, while Trump is focused on crucial swing states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, Trump visited Virginia and North Carolina, while Harris also campaigned in North Carolina, later surprising viewers with an appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in New York City.

Surprisingly, no matter what antics the former president pulls, the gap is not widening, and his base remains solidly in his favor.