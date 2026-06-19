Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Dies at 29: Eight Songs You Didn’t Know He Produced for Drake, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus More

The music industry is mourning another loss after Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith was found dead in his home.

Nashville outlet WSMV4 confirmed the death of the 29-year-old college graduate on Thursday, June 18. Local police conducted a welfare when on his home on Martin Street to find him unresponsive.

Keith’s passing came as a shock to his family and beloved fans and artists whose careers he accelerated with tracks made on his beatboard.

The Memphis hitmaker known for his trap-laden beats took credt for making music from his hometown “sound mainstream.” He went from putting beats and audio tracks on YouTube to producing songs for Beyoncé, Drake and many heavyweghts in music.

Music fans are in pouring Rapper Tay Keith was found dead in his Nashville home on June 18. (Photos by @taykeith/Instagram; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images); Amy Sussman/Getty Images; (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

His career hit a fever peak during December 2018. In the same month Keith gained his college degree at Middle Teennessee State University he earned a Grammy nomination for Travis Scott and Drake’s “Sicko” track.

The song hit No. 1 on billboard charts and opened the world to the creations of Tay Keith, born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers.

Chances are you’ve heard these songs dozens of times without realizing he was the mastermind behind the boards.

Whenever fans hear, “Tay Keith, f— these n—-s up,” they know a hit is coming. The Memphis producer built a reputation for turning regional records into mainstream smashes and helping artists break through to a wider audience.

In the early 2020s, Keith helped catapult St. Louis rapepr Sexyy Red into the spotlight with her viral breakouts anthem “Pound Town” and the follow-up “SkeeYee.”

“LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA @taykeith STILL DA BEST DUO,” she wrote on Instagram.

Keith passed during an ongoing legal battle against his co-collaborator, claiming he was unpaid for producing 13 songs for her in 2024, reports TMZ.

He alleged the rapper and her team withheld royalty information and asked the court for damages and an accounting of the songs’ earnings.

However, his production credits also stretches passed the south and across generations, from Jaden Smith to Eminem and Royce da 5’9.”

Keith’s impact has translated into chart success as well. He currently holds the record for the most No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart this decade, with six chart-toppers to his name.

“Man how did TAY KEITH pass? He was still living in da ville area for real dead local. Went to MTSU, all that. Produced for Beyoncé, Drake. Sexxy Redd etc. That man was a legend & he was only 29,” expressed one longtime fan who followed his catalog.

Think you know Tay Keith’s résumé? Here are eight notable songs you probably had no idea the hitmaker helped bring to life.

BlocBoy JB (featuring Drake) — “Look Alive”

Tay Keith and BlocBoy JB grew up as friends in Memphis who bonded over trap beats, Southern-rap lyrics and relentless determination.

With BlocBoy JB’s rap lyrics and Tay on the beat, “Look Alive” propelled into mainstream status, gaining a co-sign from Drake.

tay keith breaking down “look alive” by blocboyjb and drake (2018) 🔥🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WIrZmoEcih — v (@guapinmypants) June 18, 2026

The song also became a dance phenomemon for young kids all over the world creating dance challenges. It was also used in several campaigns and commericals.

Drake — “Family Matters”

Tay Keith co-produced Drake’s 2024 diss track “Family Matters,” a major entry in the explosive Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud that later spilled into a lawsuit.

The two built a longtime creative partnership with Drake, producing standout tracks such as “Nonstop,” “Jimmy Cooks,” “Push Ups,” and “Major Distribution.”

Their 2023 collaboration, “First Person Shooter,” gave Drake and J. Cole their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 together.

Latto — “Big Mama”

Keith linked up with producers from Switzerland and Latto’s hometown of Atlanta to create this fun energetic track that gave the rapper her own moniker.

Keith added his signature Memphis sound paired with Latto’s Southern rap style to create the 2024 anthem.

It set the tone and gave a boost to Latto’s 2026 album also titled, “Big Mama,” which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 after it’s May release.

Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go”

“Before I Let Go” is the staple track from Beyoncé”s “Homecoming: The Live Album.”

Keith took a simple beat, a New Orleans bounce sample from Dr. Jubilee’s ‘Get It Ready,” and Cameo’s “Candy,” to create the song now played at nearly every Black gathering and reunion.

Many described the 2019 track as a reimagined version of the “Frankie Beverly and Maze” 1981 hit of the same name.

Rest in peace ❤️ he really did his big one on Beyoncé’s ‘Before I Let Go’ https://t.co/MzdIXj0Obs pic.twitter.com/NBloOeDg2I — act iii Updates (@B7Album) June 19, 2026

“It was a day process. It didn’t take 24 hours, but it took a whole day to get everything how I wanted it,” Keith told Revolt.

“As far as that placement, it showed versatility of my sound. So more people [started] reaching out to me from different genres and styles besides hip hop. On top of that, on a fan side, I got more women supporters and fans.”

Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter”

Keith is credited as a programmer on Miley Cyrus’ 2019 song “Mother’s Daughter.”

While the song does not feature his signature producer tag, its thunderous drums and hard-hitting sound bear many of the hallmarks that defined Keith’s production style.

But it was unlike anything Keith had done before, considering the song’s pop flow and relaxed production.

Miley later took the track to Glastonbury in 2019, where thousands of fans got a live taste of the Tay Keith-produced record.

Key Glock — “Ambition for Cash”

Key Glock’s 2021 anthem “Ambition for Cash” is another Tay Keith track that grew into a global phenomenon.

Fueled by its addictive hook and Tay Keith’s unmistakable flute-driven production, the song inspired a wave of dance challenges and choreography videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Their chemistry helping reach audiences far beyond the hip-hop world in places like India and Bangladesh, to name a few. The song went platinum in 2023 and 2024.

Migos and Cardi B — “Type Sh-t”

Migos and Cardi B connected with producer Tay Keith on the hard-hitting track “Type Sh-t.”

The song, which features production from Murda Beatz, was released in 2021 as part of the Migos’ career-defining album, “Culture III.”

The following year, Cardi B reached back for another Tay Keith-produced song as her first solo release of 2022, “Hot Sh-t.”

Kanye West and Lil Durk ended up adding their rap prowess to elevate the collaborative effort.

Lil Baby — “From Now On” (featuring Future)

Lil Baby’s “My Turn” album was blessed with a new songs produced by Tay Keith. He played with distorted vocals to match the song’s dark atmosphere.

The Tennessee producer crafted the ominous beat and haunting production again with teaming up with Murda Beatz.

Tay Keith’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed, although police say foul play is not suspected.

He will be remembered for his contributions to hip-hop and for helping elevate Memphis music to the forefront of mainstream culture.